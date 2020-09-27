Crystal Palace frontrunners for Championship attacker as plans become clear

Crystal Palace are the only current Premier League club bidding to secure a move for Brentford forward Said Benrahma, with the Eagles set to make a late move for the 25-year-old, according to The Sun.

Benrahma has been consistently linked with a move away from the Bees this window with the likes of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa having both been reportedly interested in making a move for the 25-year-old. Frank’s side have already lost last season’s top scorer Ollie Watkins to Villa and they could face a battle to hold onto their other star attacker.

The attacker, who scored 17 goals last term, made his first appearance of the campaign on Saturday coming off the bench in the Bees’ 1-1 draw with Millwall. That suggests that there could still be a chance he could remain at the club and play a key role in their promotion bid this term.

Crystal Palace are thought to be working on a deal to bring Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster to the club, and would then look to turn their attentions to using their remaining transfer budget to make sure they add Benrahma to their squad before the deadline.

The verdict

With the end of the window fast approaching, Brentford need to have a decision one way or another in terms of whether Benrahma will still be at the club, with the Bees also running out of time to reinvest any potential money received for him on a replacement.

It has looked likely that he could leave the club throughout the transfer window, after his excellent form last season made him one of the most sought-after players in the Championship. However, with no move having yet materialised he has been reintroduced back into the squad.

It will be very interesting to see what happens with the 25-year-old’s future in the last few days of the window and to see whether Crystal Palace are able to secure a move for Benrahma were they to make a late push to secure his signature.