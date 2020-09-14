Crystal Palace forward linked with temporary move to EFL club

Bradford City are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace youngster John-Kymani Gordon on loan according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bradford. To take a look at young Palace striker John-Kymani Gordon on loan. Top prospect. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 13, 2020

The Bantams are looking at adding some depth to their attacking options before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion it seems.

Bradford City finished ninth in the League Two table last term, and will be eager to win promotion back into League One this season under the management of Stuart McCall.

They were forced to settle for a point on the opening day of the League Two season, as they drew 0-0 with Colchester United at Valley Parade.

Gordon hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Crystal Palace first-team yet in his professional career, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the Eagles are willing to send him out on loan this term.

The 17-year-old is highly-rated at Palace, but it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be forcing his way into the first-team so early into his career.

Bradford return to action on Tuesday evening when they take on League One side Lincoln City in the second round of the EFL Cup, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Bantams.

Which of these facts about Bradford City are incorrect? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Jon Stead scored Bradford's second goal against Sunderland True False

The Verdict:

This would be a smart bit of business.

Bradford certainly need to add depth to their attacking options before the transfer window closes, and Gordon would be a decent signing for them.

The Bantams need players that are keen to prove themselves and play to a high standard. and Gordon fits that description.

You would imagine that Crystal Palace will look at sending him out on loan, as they look to further his development in senior football with a loan spell away from Selhurst Park.

This would be a good move for all parties involved.