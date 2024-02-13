Highlights Crystal Palace struggling to convince Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna to join them before the end of the season.

McKenna's representatives have been contacted multiple times, but he wants to stay at Ipswich to fight for promotion.

Palace should consider McKenna in the summer despite concerns about compensation fee and lack of Premier League experience.

Crystal Palace are finding it difficult to get Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna to consider leaving the Tractor Boys for the Eagles before the end of the summer.

Palace have been on a horrible run of form that has seen them pick up just four wins from their last 18 matches. They are edging ever closer to a tight relegation battle, and last night's agonising late loss to London rivals Chelsea made Roy Hodgson's position at the club feel even more untenable than it already appears.

Fans have held up banners during, and after, games to show their displeasure with the direction that the club is going. They want something to change before it's too late, and the club's chairman, Steve Parish, has considered making a change in the dugout a few times already, according to Ed Aarons of The Guardian.

Options to replace Hodgson have been looked at already, but they're having some trouble with convincing one of them to come now.

Kieran McKenna doesn't want to join Crystal Palace this season

Aarons has reported that the Eagles have found it difficult to persuade McKenna to replace their 76-year-old manager before the season is over. Parish has reportedly been in contact with the 37-year-old's representatives on multiple occasions, but he is believed to be unwilling to leave the Tractor Boys as they find themselves in the midst of a fight for a place in the Premier League. They currently sit fourth in the Championship table, just four points off of the last automatic promotion spot.

Championship table Team P Points GD 1 Leicester 31 75 +42 2 Southampton 30 64 +25 3 Leeds 31 63 +29 4 Ipswich 30 60 +19 Table correct as of 13th Feb 2024

The Palace chairman is said to be a long-term admirer of McKenna. He worked as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom staff at Manchester United before making the move to join Ipswich as their boss, in December 2021.

Reports of the Eagles' interest in the 37-year-old came out on Sunday from Alan Nixon, via his Patreon. He added that, while there was an interest in McKenna from Palace, the £4 million compensation fee that they would have to pay Ipswich, and the fact that he hasn't managed in the Premier League before, could be red flags for the London-based side.

McKenna is also being looked at by West Ham as a potential replacement for David Moyes come the end of the 23/24 campaign.

According to Aarons, Parish would ideally want to change the manager at the end of the season. Some of the other candidates that have been considered, according to Nixon, are former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, Lille manager Paulo Fonesca, former Wolves boss Julien Lopetegui, and even England manager Gareth Southgate.

McKenna recently told the East Anglia Daily Times that he's not currently interested in a change in jobs. "Look my full focus, full commitment is with Ipswich and the season that we’re having and the next game ahead. That’s where all of my energy is and all my commitment is."

Related Why Southampton and Leeds should still fear Ipswich Town despite recent run: View The Tractor Boys have struggled for results of late, but they should still be feared in the race for Premier League promotion.

Palace should strongly consider McKenna in the summer, if he is still available

It's obvious that a £4 million compensation fee and the fact that he hasn't been a manager at the top level of English football are concerns, but they shouldn't rule him out of contention. They hired an unproven manager in Patrick Viera not too long ago, and £4 million really isn't much for someone who could be a long-term boss at the club.

McKenna has had a lot of financial backing from the club's owners. There likely won't be the same level of proportionate expenditure, but this season he has proven why he's such an exciting young coach. Very few people expected newly promoted Ipswich to be fighting with the three relegated Premier League sides for a place in the top two. It's astounding what he has been able to achieve.

They may need to make a switch mid-season, but, unless it's for someone that they know has massive potential in the future, they should make any sudden switches with the view to at least bringing in someone like McKenna in the summer.