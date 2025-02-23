Current Stoke City loanee Lewis Koumas is attracting interest from Premier League mainstays Crystal Palace this summer, with Ben Doak also still on the radar of the Eagles.

Koumas has been a regular starter for Stoke this season in his first loan stint away from Anfield, and despite only notching five Championship goal contributions, his showings have not gone unnoticed.

He may now trade one Premier League club for another in the summer, with Palace keeping a close eye on his development at the bet365 Stadium.

Crystal Palace add Lewis Koumas to transfer shortlist after Stoke City showings

Koumas, who is the son of former Premier League and Championship midfielder Jason Koumas, was sent out on his first spell away from Liverpool this summer after starring for their under-21's and under-18's for a number of years.

The versatile 19-year-old forward, who was capped by Wales for the first time in the summer of 2024 before his temporary switch to Stoke, scored twice in all competitions in his opening month in Staffordshire, but goalscoring contributions have been few and far between.

Irrespective of that though, Koumas has been gaining experience on a weekly basis under three different managers this season, and his development has impressed one particular top flight club.

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon, Palace have now added Koumas to their shortlist - which already contained fellow Liverpool attacker Doak.

Lewis Koumas' Stoke City Championship Stats 2024-25 - As Per Fotmob Appearances 32 Goals 3 Assists 2 Chances created 17 Successful dribbles 26 Touches in opposition box 93

Doak himself was a man in demand in January, with Liverpool reportedly rebuffing bids from Premier League teams for the Scotland international during the January transfer window, with Palace, alongside top flight rivals Ipswich, one of the clubs named.

Without Doak in the side, Boro have lost four straight games, although they did also lose the winger’s last game, which was a 2-1 defeat away at Preston North End before he suffered an injury.

There is likely to be a clamour for Doak's services in the summer, and he perhaps looks more ready for Premier League football at this time than Koumas.

Although not a guaranteed starter at the bet365 Stadium, Koumas has missed just one game of Stoke’s Championship campaign.

The 19-year-old has started 23 of Stoke’s 32 league games, with the Potters not yet safe from relegation danger with 13 matches of the season remaining.

Premier League interest in Lewis Koumas may come as a surprise

Koumas has not exactly been a massive standout for Stoke this season, so the fact that Crystal Palace are tracking him suggests that they see more potential in him rather than making an impact at Selhurst Park next season.

It's been somewhat of a learning curve for the forward, who is part of a side that is currently struggling for any sort of consistency and are right now looking over their shoulders rather than up the table.

Palace's interest in Doak being re-ignited this summer of course wouldn't be a shock as for Middlesbrough, he has been one of the best wingers in the entire division.

With Koumas though, you'd think that he maybe needs another Championship loan spell in 2025-26 to see exactly what level he is at, rather than making a moev to a Premier League club.