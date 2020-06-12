Crystal Palace eyeing up move for 12-goal EFL playmaker

Queens Park Rangers playmaker Ebere Eze is believed to be a “key target” for Premier League side Crystal Palace heading into the summer transfer window.

Eze has been a hugely impressive performer for QPR this season, helping Mark Warburton’s side compete for a top-half finish in the Championship.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and registered eight assists in 39 appearances this season, and is on course to hit 15 goals and register double figures in assists before the end of the campaign.

Eze has been linked with moves to the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United and Spurs of late, but another Premier League side are now said to be interested.

Sky Sports claim that Eze is a “key target” for Crystal Palace, who will reportedly have to pay around £20m for the midfielder’s signature.

With Wilfried Zaha’s future at Selhurst Park likely to be up in the air again this summer, Palace may have to look to Eze to replace the winger’s guile and flair in the final third.

QPR sit 13th in the Championship table, six points off the play-offs with nine league games remaining.

The Verdict

Eze is a huge talent who is likely to be playing in the Premier League next season, with or without QPR.

The attacking midfielder scores goals, creates them, and is always a threat, and that would suit Roy Hodgson’s style of play to a tee.

He is a different player to Zaha, of course, but he could go a long way in replacing his goals and assists if he left.