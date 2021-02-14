Crystal Palace eyeing up Championship boss as summer Roy Hodgson replacement

Crystal Palace are weighing up the possibility of replacing Roy Hodgson with Swansea City boss Steve Cooper, according to The Sun.

Cooper, whose managerial career started with England’s youth teams, famously winning the U17 World Cup back in 2017, has done an impressive job during his 18 months at the Liberty Stadium.

Having replaced Graham Potter before the start of last season, the Welshman led the Swans to a top-six finish in his first campaign – with his side currently just five points behind leaders Norwich City in the Championship standings, with two games in hand on Daniel Farke’s team.

And The Sun has reported that the South London outfit are lining up a move for Cooper after increasing doubts over Hodgson’s future.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Cardiff City and Swansea City?

1 of 15 More promotions from the English Second Division (Championship)? Cardiff Swansea

The former Fulham and Liverpool manager’s contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer and hasn’t been offered fresh terms to stay on as manager.

Palace currently sit 14 points clear of the relegation zone but were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Burnley on Saturday, which means only West Brom have now conceded more top-flight goals this term than the Eagles.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to see Palace being linked with someone like Cooper.

Whilst Hodgson has done an impressive job during his three years at the club, it would appear that Palace are looking for a change and a fresh start – with several players also out of contract in the summer.

Cooper has earned his stripes with both England and Swansea, and the previous work he’s done with young players is clearly a huge reason of why he’s attracting attention from a Premier League side.