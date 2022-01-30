Crystal Palace eyeing swoop for 19-year-old Championship ace

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Derby County striker Luke Plange, a report from The Sun has claimed.

After coming through the youth ranks at Arsenal, Plange moved to Derby in March last year, and has now started to burst on to the scene this season.

The 19-year-old has already scored twice in seven league appearances for the Rams, giving them some hope of completing the unlikeliest of great escapes following their 21-point deduction earlier this season.

Now however, it seems that Plange’s efforts in helping Derby to do that, have seen him attract attention from further up the football pyramid.

According to this latest update, Palace are now taking an interest in Plange, and are ready to bid £300,000 for the striker, although Derby’s administrators are apparently demanding a higher fee.

It is thought that Palace were willing to buy Plange and loan him back to Derby, but the transfer embargo the Rams have been placed under due to their financial issues, mean that is not possible.

The Verdict

You feel that Derby may have to take another blow here and let Plange go, even if they don’t get him back on loan.

Right now, the absolute priority for the Rams is generating the funds needed to keep the club in business, and the sale of Plange would obviously help them to do that.

For Palace themselves, this could be a good opportunity to secure the services of a rather promising young player, for what could be a reasonably cheap fee.

Indeed, you imagine Plange would relish the chance to prove himself in the Premier League, meaning this may be a deal that just about works well for all involved.