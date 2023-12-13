Highlights Crystal Palace are ready to spend big to sign Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah in January.

Sunderland should resist accepting anything below a £15 million valuation for Ekwah, as his departure could hurt their promotion hopes.

Ekwah's defensive abilities and ability to allow others to thrive make him a crucial player for Sunderland.

Crystal Palace have emerged as a potential next destination for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah.

According to TEAMTALK, the Eagles are ready to spend big to sign the Frenchman this January. It remains to be seen what kind of asking price the Championship will ask for if Palace look to sign the 21-year-old.

However, the London club is set to face competition from rivals Fulham and Nottingham Forest, with the top flight trio all eyeing Ekwah in the new year.

Sunderland must set a high valuation of Ekwah

Sunderland are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season, so will be hoping to avoid losing one of their key players mid-campaign.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Black Cats should cash in on the youngster just 12 months after he joined the club…

Declan Harte

Sunderland will have a busy January ahead given a number of their players are likely to attract transfer interest.

Ekwah has only been at the club since last January, but he has performed well since taking on a more important role in the team this season.

A step-up to the Premier League seems a bit early at this stage of his career given his lack of experience, but having three clubs chasing his signature shows how highly rated he is.

Ekwah reads the game well and his passing is a very useful asset to have from a deeper midfield role.

Palace have a few midfield injuries at the minute and may be looking to the future anyway, given the speculation surrounding Cheick Doucouré’s future.

The Eagles know the Championship well and have signed some special talents from the second tier, so they must feel they’ve found another gem at the Stadium of Light if they are willing to pay a big fee for him in January.

However, Sunderland should resist anything below a valuation near £15 million given his departure could be a blow to their promotion hopes.

Pierre Ekwah possession stats - Last 365 days (Source: Fbref.com) Per 90 Percentile ranking Passes attempted 56.13 75 Pass completion (%) 84.9 74 Progressive passes 6.61 83 Progressive carries 1.07 46 Successful take-ons 0.77 52 Touches in the opposition box 0.42 17 Progressive passes received 1.01 25

Sunderland need Ekwah to help others thrive

Alfie Burns

If you're Sunderland, it's not a sale you particularly want to oversee this January. Ekwah is a crucial player in a very young squad, capable of doing that defensive side of the game and allowing others in the Black Cats' team to thrive.

Look at Sunderland's win over Leeds as an example; bringing on Ekwah pushed Jobe Bellingham forwards and the midfielder's late run into the penalty area won them the game. It was something he hadn't been able to do before the 21-year-old's introduction.

That kind of selfless cog in midfield, that keeps the game ticking over with tidy use of possession, as well as good work against the ball, is vital to a team with so much exciting attacking talent.

Furthermore, looking at January, and it's likely that Jack Clarke is on the radar of a few, whilst you wouldn't bet against scouts keeping tabs on Bellingham given his name and useful little goal haul now.

What's for certain is that it'll be decent money that has to land to get Sunderland to the table.

In terms of Palace, if it is to be spending big in January, their money might be better spent elsewhere. Whilst there's talent in Ekwah, who has an impressive youth CV and a decent start at Sunderland under his belt, he's raw and stepping up into the Premier League is a different animal.

What Sunderland would want and what Palace might consider a decent fee, are two very different things.