Bristol City defender Ross McCrorie is reportedly being tracked by Premier League outfit Crystal Palace ahead of the summer.

Since arriving from Aberdeen in the summer of 2023, versatile McCrorie has battled a host of injury issues but has been a regular fixture when fit.

It appears the Scotland international has turned heads in the top flight as a result of his 2024/25 displays for the Robins.

Versatile defender Ross McCrorie attracting attention

According to the Daily Record, McCrorie’s performances in the Championship have impressed Palace, who are now weighing up a move for the Scot.

Bristol City signed McCrorie from Scottish top-flight outfit Aberdeen in the summer of 2023, paying a reported initial fee of £2 million, with a further £1 million in potential add-ons depending on whether certain conditions were met.

However, it took seven months for the Scot to make his debut for Bristol City, eventually playing his first game as a Robin in January 2024.

Since then, McCrorie has made 38 appearances for the Robins. Capable of playing at right wing-back, right-back, centre-half, and holding midfield, the 26-year-old also boasts impressive physical tools and has helped City push for a play-off place.

Championship standings as of 21/02 Pos Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn 33 8 51 6 West Brom 33 11 48 7 Coventry 33 3 47 8 Bristol City 33 4 46

Standing at 6ft 3in, McCrorie is more than capable of dealing with the physicality of the Premier League and is surprisingly quick for a player of his height.

And Crystal Palace’s scouts have identified those attributes as they look to boost Oliver Glasner’s squad at Selhurst Park.

Bristol City would also have to factor in a sell-on clause owed to Aberdeen in any potential transfer.

McCrorie will enter the final year of his deal at Bristol City this summer, but the Robins hold an option to extend his contract for a further year, potentially strengthening their position in any transfer negotiations.

First called up for Scotland around the time of his move down south, McCrorie has one cap for Steve Clarke’s side.

Injury history could prompt Bristol City to cash in on Ross McCrorie

Upon his arrival, McCrorie was ruled out for months due to a bone infection, severely hampering his start to life in Bristol.

In fact, the issue threatened to end his career prematurely, but the Scot battled back to earn a starting spot in Bristol City’s side.

Following his return from the infection, McCrorie appeared in all but one Championship game at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

But unfortunately, injury issues have reared their ugly head for McCrorie again this season.

McCrorie is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue, with Bristol City boss Liam Manning stating that the 26-year-old is out for at least the next six weeks.

Manning shared: "It's always that challenge when you know the schedule is what it is.

"We played him midweek against Stoke but for me the turnaround (to Cardiff) was so quick that naturally someone like him ends up being a risk, but we have to put a team out and try to win the game.

"Unfortunately for him, he's going to be out for a little bit of a time, which is a shame because he got himself into a really good spot."

It is the second hamstring issue McCrorie has suffered this season, with the Scot missing huge swathes of November and December.

As suggested by Manning, McCrorie’s absence will be keenly felt by Bristol City but they may still consider a sale given his regular fitness issues.