Sunderland's Jack Clarke and Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto are both being tracked by Crystal Palace as possible replacements for the soon-to-be departing Michael Olise, according to HITC.

Olise is believed to be on the verge of joining German giants Bayern Munich, who recently appointed former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as their new head coach.

A reported fee of £50.7 million will go some way to allowing Palace to reinvest it into their squad and Gnonto and Clarke's exploits in the division below suggest they would both be suitable replacements for Olise.

Gnonto and Clarke to Palace latest

As stated above, it is understood that Palace are once again willing to dip into the Championship market and sign some young talent for themselves. Previously, we have seen them sign players like Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and the aforementioned Olise.

One of Clarke or Gnonto could be next in line then and the Sunderland man has been watched by Palace closely for some time now. However, a multitude of other Premier League and Championship sides are interested in the winger, so they would likely have to battle it out for him.

The sell-on-clause that Tottenham Hotspur inserted in Clarke's deal with the Black Cats means that they will demand in excess of £20 million for his services, so this won't prove a cheap deal.

The other option for the Eagles is believed to be Gnonto, who last summer wanted out of Leeds, before settling down after not securing a move. This year, the Italian is seemingly renewing his desperation to move away, with Napoli the first to target him.

Palace would therefore have another fight on their hands if they decide to chase a deal for Gnonto. Valued at £30 million by the Yorkshire club last summer, it would surely have to be somewhere around that fee once again with the forward contracted at Elland Road until at least 2027.

Whilst Leeds are attempting to open talks with Gnonto about a new deal, a move away seems most likely and Oliver Glasner should look to take advantage of any possible unrest.

Gnonto and Clarke would both be missed by Leeds and Sunderland

For Leeds, life without Gnonto could prove difficult. Whilst his temperament at times has been questionable, his ability on the ball has been of supreme quality, and he would warrant a move to a top-tier club based on this.

Wilfried Gnonto's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.44 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 2.56 Assists 0.11 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.44 Shot-creating actions 3.54

Able to feature anywhere across the front line, the Italian brings versatility to his side which others do not have. Many will see it is just as simple as pushing Georginio Rutter out to the right-wing to replace Gnonto, but the Frenchman is an unknown quantity there and doesn't bring the same finishing ability as his compatriot.

Meanwhile, if Clarke departs Sunderland then they will have a real task on their hands to replace him. His ability to create chances, score goals, and consistently perform at a high level makes him a valuable asset, and finding a player who can match his impact will be a significant challenge for the Black Cats.

Having scored 15 goals in a misfiring side, Clarke has proven himself to be a top-level Championship player. The step-up to the Premier League would surely see him take it in stride, but Sunderland will be desperate to see him remain at the Stadium of Light.

Whilst no deals are imminent, Crystal Palace could swiftly move for either of these two players once the Olise deal to Munich has been finalised.