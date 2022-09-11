Crystal Palace eyeing fresh EFL agreement after Coventry City deal cut short

Crystal Palace will seek another loan deal for young full-back Tayo Adaramola after his move to Coventry City ended last week.

The 18-year-old joined the Sky Blues on a season long loan deal back in July and at the time of signing, spoke about how game time was an important factor in his decision to join the club.

“Playing minutes is all you want to do as a footballer because that’s the way you improve, so hopefully I can play as many minutes as possible.” the young full-back said in July, via CoventryLive.

“I’ve had a lot of talks with people close to me and they told me how I need to express myself when I’m playing against top teams in the Championship, so I’m hoping I can learn from that and come in and perform.”

However, that game time did not come during the early weeks of this season.

At the time of his exit, Adaramola was yet to feature for the Sky Blues in the league, with his only appearance coming in a 4-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Bristol City.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Coventry City players born in?

1 of 25 CALLUM WILSON IRELAND ENGLAND

As such, now, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Palace will look to find the young full-back a temporary home down in League One.

Oxford United are name-dropped as a potential destination for the 18-year-old.

The Verdict

It’s a real shame that Adaramola’s move to Coventry City did not work out.

The youngster seemed really excited at the prospect of Championship football at a top club like the Sky Blues, so it’s a shame to see the deal ended so quickly.

Nevertheless, Palace are doing the right thing in terms of seeking other options for the 18-year-old in terms of loan deals.

They must take their time, though, and make sure game time is guaranteed for their young player wherever he goes next.

The Eagles will not want a repeat of the Coventry debacle.