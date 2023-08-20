Highlights Crystal Palace are considering a double transfer swoop for Leicester City's Daniel Iversen and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Palace's primary target for a new goalkeeper is Dean Henderson, but a deal may be complicated.

Iheanacho's future with Leicester is uncertain due to contract negotiations, and Palace may be able to secure him at a cut-rate price.

Crystal Palace are eyeing a potential double transfer swoop for a Leicester City duo.

According to Alan Nixon, the Eagles are keeping tabs on the future of Daniel Iversen and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The future of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has seen the Premier League side weigh up the signing of a new potential first-choice between the sticks.

Dean Henderson has been identified as their primary target, but the Manchester United shot-stopper will prove a complicated deal to complete.

The Englishman has been the subject of intense speculation throughout the summer, with Nottingham Forest closely linked with a move to sign him.

Southampton’s Alex McCarthy has also been suggested as a potential replacement for Guaita, should he depart Selhurst Park this window.

What is the latest news surrounding Kelechi Iheanacho?

Iheanacho is also being considered by Palace as they look to bolster Roy Hodgson’s attacking options.

The Nigerian has featured in all three of Leicester’s league games this season, starting twice in Enzo Maresca’s side.

He has yet to score in the Championship this season, with speculation surrounding his future throughout the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Palace could match Iheanacho’s asking price, with the Foxes currently only interested in permanent offers for players in the remainder of this window.

The forward has been with Leicester since the summer of 2017, signing from Manchester City.

During his time at the King Power Stadium, he has contributed 30 league goals from 153 appearances.

What is Kelechi Iheancho’s valuation?

It was initially reported earlier in the summer that Leicester are hoping to earn between £10 to 15 million from any sale for Iheanacho.

The 26-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, meaning that this could be Leicester’s last chance to cash-in on the forward.

If no agreement can be reached over a fresh deal for Iheanacho, then Palace may be able to take advantage and seal a cut-rate price for the striker.

Leicester have already sold some big names this window, earning sizable fees for Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

The likes of Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu have both also departed the King Power during the summer.

Maresca has added Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Stephy Mavididi, Mads Harmansen, Cesare Casadei and Callum Doyle to his squad since becoming manager of the Leicestershire club.

The Foxes have made a 100 per cent start to the Championship season, winning all three of their opening league games.

Next up for Leicester is a trip to face Rotherham United on 26 August.

Should Leicester City cash-in on Daniel Iversen and Kelechi Iheanacho?

If Leicester can earn a fee for Iversen then they have every reason to cash-in on the Dane, who now finds himself as second choice in Maresca’s squad.

Meanwhile, the future of Iheanacho is a little more complicated.

The Nigerian could be a key factor in the team fighting for promotion this season, playing in all three of their league games so far.

But with his contract running down, Leicester will want to avoid losing him on a free in 2024.

This could force them into accepting an offer for the player within the next couple of weeks.