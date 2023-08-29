Highlights Southampton could face further player exits before the transfer deadline, with striker Che Adams being a potential departure.

Having already lost some very big players this summer, it looks as though there could be further exits at Southampton ahead of the transfer deadline.

One player to keep an eye on in that regard is Saints striker Che Adams.

Following their drop from the Premier League, there has been constant speculation surrounding the forward's future at the club, and there were even reports that Everton had agreed a deal recently.

With the Toffees having now confirmed the signing of Beto, it would seem that they are no longer in for Adams, which is obviously good news for Southampton.

That good news has not lasted long, though, with yet another team now linked with Che Adams and a late potential move ahead of the transfer deadline.

What is the latest Che Adams transfer news?

Indeed, according to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are now contemplating a move for the Saints forward.

The Premier League side lost their talisman in Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer this summer, and it appears they are keen to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

The above report claims that their sources have revealed that Adams is "one to watch" in terms of a potential move to Crystal Palace ahead of the transfer deadline.

Interestingly, Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

How long does Che Adams have left on his Southampton contract?

Currently, it could be argued that it is in Southampton's interest to move Che Adams on this window due to his current contract situation.

At present, the striker's contract is due to expire next summer in 2024, which means that in January, he could agree a pre-contract elsewhere ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Of course, Southampton hope that Adams will sign a new contract, having offered him one recently.

Why was Che Adams absent from the Southampton squad?

One interesting twist last weekend was the fact that Che Adams was left out of the Southampton squad to face QPR.

Speaking to the media about Adams' situation, Saints boss Russell Martin revealed that it was in fact his decision to leave Adams out at the weekend.

“I didn’t want him to play while all that is going on so nothing has changed from last week really. We’ve also offered him a new contract and he’s getting pulled from pillar to post." Martin explained, via the Daily Echo.

“He’s getting so much different advice and it’s really not easy. He’s been a bit heavier this week, energy not quite the same – and that’s not intentional, not one bit.

“He just hadn’t been the same energetic and vibrant guy we know so it’s definitely weighing on him and I didn’t want him to put himself through or it nor did I think he was right to help us.

“It was my choice. He didn’t down tools or refuse to play or anything like that, he’ll be pleased we won and it will come to a close this week one way or another. If he goes, we will replace him – if he doesn’t, I’ll be really happy.”

Would Che Adams be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

It's very difficult to sign prolific strikers, and although Adams is not prolific in the top flight, he is a decent Premier League option.

As such, he could be a good option for Crystal Palace.

The club already have plenty of attacking options, though, it must be said, with Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Jordan Ayew on their books.

Clearly, if Palace are eyeing Adams, or indeed another striker in Kelechi Iheanacho as mentioned above, they are not content with those options, though.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.