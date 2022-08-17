Crystal Palace expected to make formal bids for Championship duo

Crystal Palace are set to make their interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr and Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo formal in the coming days.

That is according to 90MIN, who report that the Eagles are expected to make formal bids for the Championship duo in the coming days.

90MIN state that Palace have been casting eyes over Semenyo for over a year now, meanwhile, they previously bid for Ismaila Sarr in 2020 on transfer deadline day.

News that Patrick Viera’s side were in for Sarr emerged yesterday afternoon via Foot Mercato.

They claimed that Sarr would like to play in the Premier League once again, and that Palace are eager to recruit the 24-year-old Senegalese winger to boost their attacking options.

Sarr has also been linked with Leeds United and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Antoine Semenyo, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away from Bristol City previously this summer.

Earlier in the window, the Robins rejected a £9 million pound bid for the 22-year-old from an unnamed club.

Celtic, RB Salzburg and Nottingham Forest have all been previously credited with an interest in the forward.

Bournemouth are also said to be in the race for his signature.

The Verdict

This would be an excellent bit of business by Crystal Palace.

They have not been shy to target the Championship market in previous years and the addition of Semenyo and Sarr would really strengthen the Eagles’ squad.

These are not just panic transfers, either, with the interest in both players going back to over a year for Semenyo, and to 2020 with Sarr.

It would be a blow to Bristol City and Watford were they to lose their respective stars, however, they still have plenty of time to re-invest the money.

In the Championship, every player has his price, and providing Palace are willing to stump up some significant cash, both players could be making the move to Selhurst Park this summer.