Everton and Crystal Palace have made a move in the race to sign Jaden Philogene from Hull City this summer and are applying pressure on prior frontrunners Ipswich Town.

According to HITC, the Tigers have accepted three offers for the winger as his future looks to be away from the MKM Stadium.

Philogene earned a lot of praise for his performances for the Championship outfit last season, having joined the club 12 months ago.

He was a crucial part of Liam Rosenior’s team as they narrowly missed out on play-off qualification with a seventh-place finish.

This failure to gain promotion has led to speculation over his future, with Ipswich Town also seeking his signature.

Jaden Philogene transfer latest

It was reported during the weekend that Ipswich had agreed a deal with Hull for Jacob Greaves, but that talks were still underway over a move for Philogene.

It is now believed that offers have been accepted by Hull from all three of Everton, Crystal Palace, and the Tractor Boys.

This will come as a blow to new manager Tim Walter, who is set to lose two key players in Greaves and Philogene.

The decision now rests on the 22-year-old as to the next step in his career, with a move to the Premier League on the horizon.

Barcelona had also shown interest in signing the winger, but he has opted to remain in England.

The Spanish giants reportedly made a loan offer to the Yorkshire outfit with a €30 (£25.3) million option to buy, but this move will not come to fruition.

Ipswich have just gained promotion to the Premier League, and are showing a lot of ambition with their proactive moves in the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Everton have already added Iliman Ndiaye to their ranks this summer, with Palace looking to replace Michael Olise after his big-money departure to Bayern Munich.

Jaden Philogene’s importance to Hull

Jaden Philogene's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 Shots 3.69 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.43 Shot-creating actions 4.04

Philogene signed for Hull last summer from Aston Villa in a deal worth a reported £5 million, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Cardiff City.

He made 32 appearances in the Championship for the Tigers, as they missed out on a top six finish by just three points (all stats from Fbref).

He contributed 12 goals and six assists, cementing himself as a standout talent in the team.

Philogene’s departure will come as a blow, as we wait on a final decision over what the next step will be in his career.

Difficult decision for Philogene

Making a choice like this will be difficult for Philogene as it is such a pivotal point in his career.

Ipswich are building quite an exciting project at Portman Road under Kieran McKenna, and their back-to-back promotions highlight their massive upwards trajectory.

But Everton and Palace are secure in their Premier League status, and there is greater safety in joining either club.

Game time could be more difficult to come by at those clubs compared to Ipswich, so he will have to weigh up a lot of different factors when choosing his next side, with Palace looking like the best option at this point due to Olise’s departure.