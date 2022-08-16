Crystal Palace enter transfer race for Watford forward

Crystal Palace are pursuing a transfer move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, according to Foot Mercato.

The future of the Senegal international has been questioned all summer, with the likes of Newcastle United and Leeds, as well as most recently Manchester United, being linked with the 24-year-old.

Now though, it is Palace who are looking to secure Sarr’s signature after he kicked off the Championship season for the Hornets with an assist against Sheffield United and then a goal from his own half against West Bromwich Albion.

Think you’re a Watford expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 What year were Watford founded? 1871 1881 1891 1901

As exclusively revealed by Football League World last week, Watford value Sarr at around the £25 million mark, but they may not need to cash in on the forward considering Emmanuel Dennis was sold over the weekend to Nottingham Forest.

Sarr has played two seasons for Watford in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals, but it remains to be seen if he will still be at Vicarage Road come September 1 when the transfer window slams shut, with Patrick Vieira reportedly already having spoken to Sarr regarding a potential switch to the Eagles.

The Verdict

Watford fans will be delighted when the transfer window closes as they won’t have to read rumours about their best players being potentially sold.

First it was Dennis, who has now been sold, and now both Sarr and Joao Pedro are coming under increasing admiring glances from the league above.

If Watford were to sell all three players this month, then it could cause some major fan unrest as the players who end up coming in will surely not be as good as the outgoing ones.

Sarr and Pedro remained at Watford the last time they were in the Championship and supporters will hope the same thing transpires, but it does look as though Sarr may get a return to the top flight in the near future.