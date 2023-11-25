Highlights Tom Fellows' recent performances have created optimism among West Brom fans that he can become a valuable asset for the club.

Fellows' contract is expiring, leading to interest from top-tier clubs like Leicester City and Southampton.

West Brom must assess their financial situation and decide whether to sell Fellows for a substantial fee in order to raise funds for the club's future.

The emergence of academy graduate Tom Fellows has given West Bromwich Albion supporters hope that he can make a name for himself in a blue and white shirt.

A calf injury to John Swift in Albion’s 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City in early October presented the 20-year-old with an opportunity to impress, and a 17-minute cameo at St Andrews was enough to prove the winger could be a promising asset in the second-tier.

The forward has come off the bench on numerous occasions under Carlos Corberan, with his willingness to take on and beat his markers as well as possess a consistent end product creating an optimistic feeling that he can secure a significant amount of minutes before the end of the season.

His improvement is likely to have stemmed from his loan spell in League Two with Crawley Town, with Fellows notching 40 games under his belt in the fourth-tier as he continues to develop in the early stages of his career.

With Fellows potentially becoming one of the next rising stars in the Championship, numerous clubs are rumoured to be interested in the wide-man, but what should West Brom do next as Fellows’ contract ticks down?

What is Tom Fellows’ contract situation?

One of the main reasons to Fellows being linked with a move away from The Hawthorns is his current contract situation.

Fellows has entered the final year of his current deal with Albion, as a host of top-flight sides look to prize the youngster away on a cut-price fee.

Who is interested in Tom Fellows?

According to the Daily Mail, West Brom are facing a battle to hold onto Fellows amid interest from Championship duo Leicester City and Southampton.

The article also states that prospective buyers of the Baggies have made it a priority to keep hold of the 20-year-old, with the Saints and Foxes monitoring the situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Bundesliga duo Werder Bremen and Augsburg are also said to be keeping an eye on Fellows as per Football Insider.

West Brom faced a similar situation with youth prospect Nathan Ferguson back in 2020, who eventually moved to top-flight outfit Crystal Palace for a reported £900,000 fee, despite the two clubs originally agreeing a deal of £8 million for the defender.

Albion may be tempted to part ways with Fellows at this moment in time for a sizeable fee due to their precarious financial situation, with the club needing to raise funds from outgoings after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings.

Fellows remains one of very few profitable assets to the club after breaking into the first-team fold and his sale could ease fears looming over the Black Country outfit if a prospective takeover stalls in the coming months.

What should West Brom do next?

The next steps are dependent on the sale of the club, but if there is no sign of a deal come the January transfer window, the Baggies may have to take action to raise some cash due to a lack of investment from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

There is a risk of Fellows being sold cheaply due to Albion’s desperate nature, but if that can provide a financial blanket for the club to continue competing towards the top end of the second-tier, then the club may have to bite the bullet and let go one of their youth prospects despite frustration from the supporters.

Fellows’ contract situation puts West Brom in a position where they have to decide over his future in the new year. The Baggies have had their disputes with Premier League clubs before over their academy graduates and should eliminate any risk by getting a substantial amount of money for the 20-year-old at the beginning of 2024 if a takeover doesn’t look likely.