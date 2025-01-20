Championship pair Coventry City and Stoke City are both interested in Crystal Palace wide player Jeffrey Schlupp.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has reported the pair's interest in the 32-year-old, who has been the subject of interest from quite a few second-tier teams in recent weeks.

Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End have also taken an interest in the long-serving Palace man, along with Queens Park Rangers, with Loftus Road now a more attractive destination for a lot of players following their upturn in form in recent months.

Millwall may also be a team to watch in this race, with the Lions reportedly in the mix for him, as they seek a replacement for Romain Esse.

With Esse now joining the Eagles, Alex Neil's side could benefit from the relationship they have now built with the Premier League side to get a deal over the line for the experienced Ghanaian.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner said earlier this month that he wasn't keen to let the 32-year-old go, but TBR Football now believes that they are ready to cash in on the player, who isn't just the subject of interest from England.

MLS clubs have also been linked with Schlupp - and it remains to be seen where he will be when the deadline passes during the early stages of next month.

Coventry City and Stoke City among teams keen on Jeffrey Schlupp

According to O'Rourke, both Coventry and Stoke are interested in a move for Schlupp, which could potentially push the player's price up, despite his contract situation.

Further details of the pair's interest are yet to emerge, but the versatile 32-year-old is clearly a wanted man, and he could potentially leave Selhurst Park with his deal expiring in the summer.

He signed a new one-year deal last year, but it doesn't look as though more contract talks have taken place in recent times, which could increase the chances of the Palace man securing an exit, following a very successful, long spell in the English capital.

Jeffrey Schlupp's time at Crystal Palace (All competitions) Appearances 247 Goals 19 Assists 15

Jeffrey Schlupp could be a good signing for Coventry City and Stoke City

A lot has been said about Coventry's central midfield department in recent months - and Schlupp is someone who can play in the middle.

He can also operate out wide if required, and even though Jake Bidwell has recently signed a new deal, it can't hurt having an extra left-back option, especially one who can contribute a great deal in the final third.

Stoke could also benefit from a player of his calibre.

The Potters have underachieved in recent years, but they could get themselves back on track under Mark Robins, and having an experienced figure like Schlupp in the dressing room could help.

His Premier League quality wouldn't do the Staffordshire outfit any harm either.