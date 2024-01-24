Highlights Crystal Palace's potential move for Adam Wharton could open up new transfer possibilities for Blackburn Rovers.

Wharton has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool.

Blackburn may consider selling Wharton to generate funds for other areas of their squad and potentially secure the services of players like Sam Gallagher or Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Crystal Palace's move for Adam Wharton is a major blow for Blackburn Rovers, but could open up various transfer possibilities for the club this month.

According to a report from the Daily Mail last season, plenty of scouts had been sent to watch the young midfield star from various Premier League clubs, with Newcastle United said to be most keen at that time.

The report also explained that there has been other Premier League interest. They added that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United have also been tracking Blackburn's fixtures at the back end of that season, too.

More recent reports have outlined that Liverpool and Manchester United have joined Arsenal in keeping tabs on the youngster in recent months.

The interest hasn't stopped there, either, with several new names circling around the talented teenager, with the likes of Tottenham, Everton, and Crystal Palace all showing a keen interest in Wharton.

It appears that the latter are leading the race to secure his services, though. According to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Eagles, who need fresh faces following a poor run of Premier League form, are set to place a £15 million offer for the teenage midfield star as the window enters the final week.

And that could potentially tempt Blackburn's Venky's into cashing in on the club's prized asset as it would help to cover the running costs for the entirety of the 2023/24 season. Very similarly to the 2021 summer sale of Adam Armstrong to Southampton.

Crystal Palace set to bid for Adam Wharton

Nixon claims that Palace have been tracking the starlet ever since he made his first-team debut for Rovers in August 2022, and they are serious about getting a deal done in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Wharton is a press resistant and energetic midfielder with a fantastic eye for a pass for his age. At 19, his ceiling is extremely high, and the sheer amount of interest should be no surprise.

It could be a move that benefits Blackburn, even if they are intent on keeping their academy product as he has become one of their best players over the last couple of seasons.

As mentioned, there are few funds to spend at Ewood Park this month, with club owners the Venky's still battling with the Indian authorities to get money out of their native country to help fund the running costs of Rovers.

A significant sale in the final week of the transfer window, though, could help matters considerably, and Blackburn now have a decision to make on Wharton's future.

Related Crystal Palace set to lodge £15 million offer for Blackburn Rovers man With one week left of the transfer window, the Eagles are set to test Blackburn's resolve with an eight-figure offer for Adam Wharton

Blackburn could make a move for Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell

A fee of £15 million is a significant sum to add in to a club in the Championship who do not have the leverage of parachute payments, and one player that has attracted plenty of interest from Blackburn is Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, who is very much a player with an uncertain future at Elland Road.

Cresswell has been linked with a host of Championship sides in the lead up to and across the opening two weeks of the current January transfer window.

On New Year's Eve, it was reported by Alan Nixon via Patreon that Rovers were among a trio of clubs interested in taking Cresswell to Ewood Park alongside Middlesbrough and Leeds' current promotion rivals, Ipswich Town.

Amid all the strong interest in Cresswell, his former loan club Millwall have most recently emerged as a potential destination for the Leeds defender, as well as the fact Jon Dahl Tomasson's interest in the 21-year-old has remained concrete in recent weeks.

Nixon has once again revealed the two clubs' interest, and states that the South London and East Lancashire outfits are prepared to go to the next level when weighing up a potential bid for his signature, and they currently lead the race.

As mentioned, the 21-year-old enjoyed a very successful loan spell at The Den last season and even though former manager Gary Rowett isn’t at the club, Joe Edwards seems keen on landing the player, with Millwall “looking into a buy”.

However, the Lions face stiff competition, as in the same report, Nixon claims that Rovers are set to 'come to the table with a serious offer'; however, a move to sell Wharton may unlock the door for Blackburn to table such an offer and steal a march on the likes of Millwall, if they are serious about Cresswell as a target.

Blackburn Rovers require multiple additions

Given Blackburn's financial position, as well as their current place of 17th in the Championship, they could sell Wharton to improve both struggling aspects of the side at the moment, and not just with Cresswell's arrival.

It could also secure the services of Sam Gallagher, who has attracted interest from former side Birmingham City, where former manager Tony Mowbray has recently taken charge.

He is in the last six months of his deal but funds from Wharton's sale could be put towards a new deal for the centre-forward this month, to ward off interested parties such as Blues.

According to TEAMtalk, should Blackburn end up receiving a suitable offer for Gallagher, then they have a potential replacement in mind in the form of Birmingham City veteran Lukas Jutkiewicz. However, Wharton's sale could also fund the signing of a player like Jutkiewicz as well as keeping Gallagher.

Even without the possibility of a centre-forward departure, a new striker ought to be on the agenda for Blackburn this month, with Kieffer Moore one they have also apparently looked at, albeit he would be more expensive than the Birmingham striker.

The Wales international has struggled for game time in the Premier League with Bournemouth this season, and according to a report from The Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers have therefore enquired about the possibility of signing the 31-year-old this month, along with much of the rest of the Championship.

Two clubs have also been credited with an interest in Watford's Mileta Rajovic - Ipswich Town and more recently, Blackburn Rovers. That could also be a possibility should Wharton be sold.

Selling one player to reinvest the money in multiple areas of the squad may make Blackburn a stronger team overall, even if selling the 19-year-old would be a bitter pill to swallow for supporters.