Crystal Palace considering second QPR swoop after Eze arrival

Crystal Palace may make a move for Queens Park Rangers forward Bright Osayi-Samuel having already secured the permanent transfer of Eberechi Eze, according to the Daily Mail.

Osayi-Samuel, like Eze, is a player who has been linked with a move away from QPR throughout the transfer window so far, with Belgian side Club Brugge having been reportedly interested in his signature – and the 22-year-old could yet follow Eze in departing the club before the end of the window.

The attacker managed to register five goals and eight assists in 37 appearances in the Championship last season, with Osayi-Samuel showing that he had manged to develop his composure and end product in the final third after showing flashes of ability the previous campaign.

Crystal Palace could still be in need of adding to the their attacking options during the rest of the window with Wilfried Zaha’s future not fully secure, and Osayi-Samuel already struck up a good relationship with Eze in the final third at QPR, which could mean the Eagles decide to bring him to the club alongside his former team-mate.

The verdict

This would be another blow for QPR following Eze’s exit to Crystal Palace, but it has seemed likely that Osayi-Samuel could be leaving as well throughout the transfer window and if he is to leave the club, it might be better for the Rs that a move is agreed soon so they have time to source replacements.

The 22-year-old’s importance to QPR has only increased since Eze’s departure and he could have a major role to play for the Rs were he to stay, with the prospect of him linking up with new signing Lyndon Dykes in the last third, but with Palace circling it could mean that they lose that potential partnership.

Osayi-Samuel would be a very smart pick up for any mid-table Premier League side this window given he has plenty of room for development and lots of potential to make the leap up to the top-flight over the next few years.