Crystal Palace confirm signing from EFL

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Nathan Ferguson on a free from West Bromwich Albion on their official Twitter account.

Ferguson is seen as a bright young player and Albion would have liked to have kept him, underlined by the fact that they offered him a new contract earlier on in the season.

However, it became clear that he wanted to leave and that Palace was his most likely destination, with him being close to moving there earlier on in the campaign.

Now, though, the deal is done and Ferguson is an Eagle ahead of yet another season of Premier League football at Selhurst Park:

✍️ Welcome to Palace, Nathan Ferguson!#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 21, 2020

The Verdict

The Eagles have got a proud history of bringing through young players whether from their academy or by bringing them in and then developing them into good footballers.

They’ll be hoping that Ferguson falls into the latter bracket, then, and with the reputation he earned early on at Albion, there is a good chance he will certainly prove a bit of a bargain signing.

It’s been clear for a while that he’s wanted to leave Albion and sign for Palace and now the ink is dry on the contract, he’ll be looking forward to knuckling down in south London.