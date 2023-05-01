Crystal Palace are reportedly plotting a summer move for Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.

According to TEAMtalk, the Eagles are "ready to launch" a bid for Akpom, with the Premier League side believing there is a "good chance Akpom will leave Boro this summer".

The report also claims that Akpom would "relish the chance to move back to London" after growing up in the capital and coming through the academy at Arsenal.

Akpom is the Championship's top scorer this season with 28 goals to his name so far, while he was also named as the division's Player of the Season and included in the Team of the Year.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Akpom at the Riverside Stadium after the 27-year-old was not even given a squad number by former manager Chris Wilder at the start of the season, but he has thrived since being moved into a number 10 role under Michael Carrick and has become one of the second tier's leading marksmen.

Akpom has previously been linked with Palace, with the Eagles, Everton and Southampton said to have been monitoring him in January, while Bundesliga outfits Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly keeping tabs ahead of the summer.

What is the latest on Chuba Akpom's Middlesbrough future?

Akpom is under contract at the Riverside Stadium for next season after exercised a 12-month extension option in January.

Carrick revealed in March that he was hopeful the club could tie Akpom down to a longer-term contract, but no deal has been agreed yet.

"Sitting here, no there is nothing to update on right now. Listen, Chuba is obviously doing great for us and it’s something we are looking at between now and the end of the season. Not just Chuba but contracts for players moving ahead into the summer and next season. Individually though, there is no update to give you on Chuba," Carrick told Teesside Live.

Would Akpom be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Akpom would be an intriguing signing for the Eagles.

While there is no doubt he has had an outstanding season, it is the first time in his career he has produced such prolific form and there would be question marks over whether he could replicate it in the Premier League.

Palace have been in excellent goalscoring form since the return of Roy Hodgson in March, but they are in need of an out-and-out striker in the summer given the struggles of the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

With service from the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha, you would not bet against Akpom being successful if he can adapt to the demands of the top flight.

Boro could be a Premier League club themselves next season, so it could be seen as a bit of a sideways move if he was to depart for Selhust Park, but if Akpom wants to return to London, it could be difficult for him to turn down.