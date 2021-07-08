Crystal Palace conclude transfer pursuit of shining EFL light

Reading FC midfielder, Michael Olise, has completed his transfer to Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Football League World revealed yesterday afternoon that Olise had agreed personal terms on the Premier League switch, with a transfer set to go ahead in the 24 hours that followed.

Today, it’s been confirmed by both Reading and Crystal Palace that Olise has made the move from the Madejski Stadium to Selhurst Park to become Patrick Vieira’s first summer signing, agreeing terms on a five-year deal.

Olise, 19, has excelled in the Reading first-team over the last 12 months under Veljko Paunovic, who has utilised him in both a midfield role and out wide.

Despite only testing the waters in the years previous with Reading, the Frenchman proved to be the driving force for Paunovic’s side, as they challenged for the play-offs in the Championship.

Olise made 44 appearances in the Championship, scoring seven goals and also registering an impressive 12 assists. That, though, wasn’t enough to secure a top-six berth, as Reading eventually finished seventh when 2020/21 concluded.

The Royals have not disclosed the fee involved to take Olise to South London, but reports over recent days have suggested it is in the region of £8m.

Reading FC quiz: One question about every player in the Royals’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 18 Which country does Tom McIntyre represent at international level? Scotland England Wales Northern Ireland

The Verdict

This feels like really tidy business for Crystal Palace. They are getting their hands on a talented midfielder, with so much potential to match that.

Olise scores goals, creates them and offers a spark wherever he is asked to play.

In terms of Reading, you felt it was always going to be difficult to retain Olise this summer given his previous campaign.

The youngster excelled under Paunovic and, if the reported fee is anywhere near correct, he’s a little bit of a bargain for Palace.

The task at the Royals’ door is to now reinvest that money where they can to make the overall squad better.

Thoughts? Let us know!