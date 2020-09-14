Crystal Palace closing in on £20m signing of EFL ace

Crystal Palace are closing in on securing a £20 million move to bring Brentford attacker Said Benrahma to the club, according to The Sun.

Benrahama did not feature for the Bees as they suffered a surprise opening day defeat at Birmingham City, with the attacker having emerged as a key transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs after excelling for the Bees on their way to the Championship play-off final last term.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Brentford throughout the transfer window, and it looks increasingly like Thomas Frank’s side are going to really struggle to hold onto the forward who registered 17 goals and nine assists in the league last season.

Quiz: Can you name these 12 Brentford players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12 Who is this Brentford player's Wikipedia bio? Pontus Jansson Rico Henry Dru Yearwood Josh Dasilva

It is thought that Crystal Palace have been biding their time to move for Benrahma with the forward having been a key transfer target, and the Premier League club are now ready to launch a £20 million move for him after the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham United opted against making a move for him.

The verdict

This is something which has looked likely for a while and Brentford will have been preparing themselves for the eventual loss of Benrahma during the transfer window, and it now looks like he could be set to complete a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

Benrahma is undoubtedly one of the best talents in the Championship at the moment and you could not begrudge him the chance to make the move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, although he would be a sizeable loss for the Bees were he to depart from their squad before the window closes.

£20 million seems like a relatively cheap fee to receive for someone of Benrahma’s quality, but considering Palace bought Eberechi Eze for a similar fee it would seem that the 25-year-old could be worth the same sort of money in the current state of the market.