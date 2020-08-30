Crystal Palace battling Swansea City for Liverpool man

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster in the current window, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Swansea City last term, scoring 11 goals in 22 league appearances, and the Championship club have been linked with another move for him this summer.

It appears they’re going to face some tough competition, however, with Premier League clubs seemingly also keen on Brewster.

According to Nixon, Palace are interested in signing the Liverpool forward as they gear up for the 2020/21 campaign.

It is understood that the Eagles are not the only club showing an interest with Aston Villa, Burnley, Brighton, Newcastle United, Fulham and Sheffield United having made contact about the striker.

The top-flight interest looks as though it could prove a stumbling block for the Swans and appears a set back in their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

The Welsh club get their season underway next week as they take on Newport County in the EFL Cup next weekend before the Championship begins on the 12th of September.

The Verdict

This is certainly a blow for the Swans as it now looks like it would be very difficult for the Championship club to land Brewster.

The 20-year-old was excellent for Steve Cooper’s side last term and he will need to be replaced if they’re unable to bring him back to South Wales this season.

The striker has earned a chance to prove himself at Premier League level and it looks as though he may get that in the 2020/21 campaign.