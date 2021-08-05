Crystal Palace attempting to beat Norwich and Southampton to signature of prolific EFL striker

The transfer battle for Adam Armstrong has suddenly heated up in the last 24 hours, with Crystal Palace the latest team to make a bid for the 24-year-old Blackburn Rovers man.

Armstrong catapulted himself to the attention of top flight clubs by scoring 28 times in the Championship last season, but transfer talk had quietened in the weeks and days leading up to the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

That was until yesterday evening as the surprise sale of Southampton’s Danny Ings to Aston Villa has seemingly moved the market somewhat.

The Saints are believed to have made an offer for Armstrong according to Football League World‘s sources, but Alan Nixon revealed that Norwich City have come in for the forward, with the Canaries believed to have offered £15 million plus Ireland international striker Adam Idah as part of the deal.

25 quiz questions about Blackburn Rovers and Tony Mowbray as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 In what year was Tony Mowbray born? 1961 1963 1965 1967

But now a new name has emerged in the race and it is that of Crystal Palace, who Sky Sports are reporting to be in advanced talks for Armstrong, via the Transfer Centre (4:28pm).

Sky Sports state that an offer hasn’t been accepted for Armstrong from the Eagles but the two clubs remain in dialogue as Patrick Vieira’s side look to win the race for the hot-shot.

The Verdict

Armstrong’s saga is turning into a very interesting one, and there’s now seemingly zero chance he stays at Blackburn beyond the end of the transfer window.

The talk of him moving on had quietened down in recent weeks, with no-one seemingly willing to pay the £20 million asking price on top of his head, but the departure of Ings to Aston Villa has sparked clubs into life.

There’s pros and cons to him joining all of the interested parties but it will no doubt be the one that can either guarantee Armstrong the most first-team football or who offer the must lucrative financial package if they can all meet Blackburn’s valuation – whatever the case it seems like Rovers will make a handsome profit this summer.