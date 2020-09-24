Crystal Palace and West Brom join Liverpool and Aston Villa in race to sign in-demand EFL man

Crystal Palace and West Brom have joined Liverpool and Aston Villa in the race to sign Watford forward Ismaïla Sarr according to Wiwsport.

It had previously been reported by France Football that Liverpool had agreed a fee to sign Sarr, which was believed to be in the region of £36million.

But that report also claimed that Aston Villa were confident of signing the EFL forward before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Wiwsport have now revealed that the Hornets are willing to sell Sarr, but only if their valuation of the player is matched, which currently stands at £50million.

Sarr made 30 appearances in all competitions for Watford last season, and chipped in with six goals and six assists as they were relegated from the Premier League.

But the forward is yet to make an appearance in this year’s campaign, which has dropped a sizeable hint that he could be heading for a summer exit from Vicarage Road.

Watford return to action this weekend, when they take on Luton Town, in a match that they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

Do you know which clubs these former Watford academy graduates are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Which club does Theo Robinson player for now? Gillingham Bolton Wanderers Port Vale Southend United

The Verdict:

I certainly think he’ll be heading to the Premier League in the near future.

Sarr has already shown that he’s more than capable of playing in the top-flight, having been a rare bright spark for Watford last season, even though they were relegated into the Championship.

I think he’d be a solid addition for either Crystal Palace or West Brom as well, and would be more than capable of forcing his way into their starting XI this season.

His days at Vicarage Road are numbered though, and I’d be stunned if he was a Watford player for much longer.