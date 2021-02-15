Crystal Palace and Steve Cooper: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

As reported by the Sun, Crystal Palace are said to be lining up a move for Swansea City boss Steve Cooper this summer, as the Eagles look to dispense of under fire boss Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson has taken his fair share of flack over the course of the current season, with his side portraying a real negative style of play which has led to some less than pleasant results, with Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Burnley being the latest of many sub-par performances.

Now it appears the South London club are preparing for life without their veteran boss, with Cooper of Swansea being eyed after his fine work in the hot seat at the Liberty Stadium since taking on the role in 2019.

Here, we take a look at the latest on Palace’s pursuit of the Welshman.

What do we know so far?

We know that Palace are still undecided over whether they want to stick with Hodgson or not, with the 73-year-old’s contract set to expire come June of this year, leaving his future at Selhurst Park very much in the air.

The Premier League side would also be looking to revamp their ageing squad come the summer and see Cooper as the man they need to identify and bring in undiscovered gems in the transfer market.

Meanwhile Cooper is doing a solid job at Swansea and is currently focusing on getting the Welsh club back into the Premier League after several seasons away.

Is it likely to happen?

The future of Hodgson needs to be determined before this deal can even be talked about as the veteran boss still seemingly has the backing of both Steve Parish and the wider club hierarchy at the time of writing.

If Cooper manages to get the Swans back into the top flight come the end of the season, I think Palace can kiss goodbye to the idea of potentially bringing him in, with both sides being of equal stature.

However given that the manager has just one year remaining on his own deal in South Wales, you can never say never on the subject of him perhaps seeking to try his hand with a new club.