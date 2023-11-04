Highlights Blackburn Rovers suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the EFL Cup, but now focus on their league game against Norwich City to regain play-off contention.

Adam Wharton, Blackburn midfielder, showcased impressive skills against Chelsea, with a high pass completion rate, successful duels, interceptions, and tackles.

Wharton has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, but Blackburn may wait until next summer to decide on a potential transfer.

Blackburn Rovers bowed out of the EFL Cup in a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in midweek.

Rovers return to league action this weekend when they travel to East Anglia to take on Norwich City, looking to push themselves back into play-off contention.

Blackburn’s three game winning run was halted last weekend by Swansea City, with a 1-0 defeat at Ewood Park derailing forward momentum that had been generated in recent weeks.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men currently sit 12th in the Championship, with 19 points taken from their opening 14 league matches. The Dane will be hoping to kickstart another consistent run of form as they seek another shot of reaching the top-flight this campaign.

In a spirited performance at Stamford Bridge against Premier League opposition on Wednesday evening, Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton caught the eye, with the teenage sensation showing he can mix it with some of the top players in the world.

How did Adam Wharton perform against Chelsea?

Wharton, who broke into the Blackburn first-team fold last season, settled into the game with ease during the opening exchanges.

According to data from Sofascore, the 19-year-old completed 43 out of 55 passes (78%) and seven long balls from ten attempts. He also won five out of seven duels and made four interceptions and four tackles.

Wharton excelled at progressing the ball, playing well-timed passes through the lines to push the team up the pitch. The Blackburn-born midfielder also showed impressive positioning off the ball, recording 1.93 interceptions.

Wharton featured 18 times last campaign, registering two goals and one assist with some big names in English football wanting to nurture his potential and development.

With promising talent showcased for all to see in West London, it would not be a surprise to see top-flight sides circle around for his signature in the near future.

Who has shown interest in Adam Wharton?

During the summer transfer window, Wharton was linked with numerous Premier League clubs over a move.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported high-flying Newcastle United were keen on swooping in for Wharton and are considering submitting a second bid for the midfielder in January.

It has been reported Wharton is unsure over a move to the Magpies with the possibility of him being placed in their U21’s squad upon arrival.

Fellow top-flight outfit Crystal Palace were also rumoured to be interested, but a sizable fee would be required to prize him away from Lancashire.

How likely is it for Adam Wharton to leave in January?

There is no doubt Blackburn Rovers would ideally want to wait until next summer to part ways with Wharton, with the January market a testing time for any club to attract a certain caliber of players.

With Wharton having five years left on his contract, it puts Blackburn in the position of power of when they want to sell, particularly given Wharton is unlikely to hand in a transfer request away from his boyhood club.

However, the 19-year-old would bring about a significant amount of money into the club with his current age and rapid rise in the game. Such a large sum of cash would give Tomasson the opportunity to revamp the playing squad with a host of quality additions, which would give Blackburn a chance of hurling themselves into the promotion mix if they were able to recruit and spend wisely.

It gives the Riversiders a difficult choice to make after the midfielder firmly put himself in the shop window in midweek. If the likes of Crystal Palace and Newcastle were to stump up large fees for Wharton, Blackburn may be persuaded to accept their offers, with the club able to be competitive financially against some of the other Championship heavyweights if he departs.