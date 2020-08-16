Crystal Palace and Leeds United locked in transfer tussle for 17-goal star

Crystal Palace have declared an interest in Brentford’s Said Benrahma, reports The Athletic.

Benrahma, 25, has been linked with a host of Premier League club’s since Brentford’s shortcomings in the Championship play-off final. All of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Leeds United have been monitoring him, with the likes of Chelsea and West Ham United also stating their interest.

It comes after Crystal Palace have seen bids rejected for Queens Park Rangers’ Ebere Eze – the Eagles have reportedly had two bids rejected as they didn’t match the West Londoners valuation of the player.

Benrahma though is said to be valued slightly higher than Eze, at around £25 million. But Leeds Live reports that Marcelo Bielsa’s side believe they can land Benrahma for a cut price – potentially around £15 million.

Now with Aston Villa looking more keen on Ollie Watkins, and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea turning their attentions elsewhere, it leaves Palace and Leeds as the two front-runners to land Benrahma this summer.

The Algerian managed 17 goals in the Championship last season, with nine assists as well giving him a goal involvement total of 26 in 46 Championship games throughout the course of last season.

The verdict

Benrahma is a top player, and he deserves to be playing in the Premier League. His Brentford exit looks imminent and now with Palace and Leeds seemingly becoming the two candidates to land him, the bidding might finally commence.

Brentford could well hold out for a bid closer to their £25 million valuation, but if time passes and no bid is accepted, Benrahma might become unsettled, and it could lead to the club losing out on some money – it’s a tricky situation for all involved.