Highlights Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in signing Luton Town defender Teden Mengi..

Mengi was impressive in the Premier League despite Luton's relegation.

Manchester United would to benefit financially from any deal involving Mengi due to a sizeable sell-on clause from the defender's move to Luton.

Luton Town defender Teden Mengi could be given the chance to make a swift return to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

That's after a report from The Daily Mirror claimed that top-flight duo Crystal Palace and Fulham are both interested in signing the 22-year-old.

Mengi only joined Luton this summer, in the wake of their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, signing from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

Although the defender went on to impress throughout the course of the campaign, he was unable to prevent the Hatters from suffering an immediate relegation back to the second-tier.

Now though, it does appear as though Mengi himself, will attract interest from clubs still in the Premier League over the coming months.

Premier League duo keen on Teden Mengi

As per this latest update, both Crystal Palace and Fulham are admirers of the centre back heading into the summer window.

Teden Mengi 2023/24 Premier League stats for Luton Town - from SofaScore Appearances 30 Goals 1 Pass Success Rate 78% Interceptions per Game 1.9 Tackles per Game 1.8 Balls Recovered per Game 4.2 Clearances per Game 4.5 Errors Leading to Goal 0 Duel Success Rate 57%

It is thought that the pair are both keen to strengthen their options in defence ahead of the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are also said to have watched Mengi's performances for Luton closely this season.

However, a sizeable sell-on cluase included in the deal that took the defender to Luton last summer, means that Manchester United will be in line for a significant financial windfall from any potential deal.

Mengi signed a long-term contract with the Hatters last summer, which does at least mean they are in a strong position to respond to any offers that come in for him in the next few months.

In total, the 22-year-old has so far made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters, scoring once in a 2-1 win over Palace themselves back in November.

For their part, Palace finished the season tenth in the Premier League following a strong end to the campaign after the appointment of Oliver Glasner as manager.

Fulham meanwhile secured a 13th place finish in the final standings, ending things just two points worse off than Palace.

Teden Mengi would be a very good signing

It is hard not to imagine that the signing of Mengi would be a good one for either Crystal Palace or Fulham to make this summer.

Despite Luton's relegation, the defender was an impressive feature in the Premier League throughout much of the campaign.

As a result, there would likely be a confidence around these clubs that Mengi would be able to do a reliable job for them if he was to be brought in for next season.

For similar reasons, it would be a blow for Luton to lose him at this stage given how good he has been for them, and the fact that they are facing the prospect of losing other key players as well.

However, that, when combined with his contract situation and the windfall they will receive from their time in the Premier League, does at least mean they should be able to demand a decent fee here.

With all that in mind, it could be argued that it would be both unsurprising and understandable if something of a transfer saga was to develop around Teden Mengi in the next few months.