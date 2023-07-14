Crystal Palace and Fulham have reportedly joined the race for Southampton striker Che Adams.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15:50), the Eagles and the Cottagers have made enquiries about Adams, who is being "looked at by a number of Premier League sides" this summer.

Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Everton have all been linked with a move for Adams, with the Saints said to be demanding up to £15 million for the striker.

Adams is "keen on the move" as he aims to secure his place in the Scotland squad for Euro 2024 and Southampton "accept they may lose a key player, but only for the price they are comfortable with".

The 27-year-old, who has one year left on his contract at St Mary's, scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions last season, but he was unable to prevent the Saints' relegation from the Premier League.

What has Russell Martin said about Che Adams' Southampton future?

Southampton are expected to lose a number of key players this summer, including Adams, captain James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento.

While not referring to Adams specifically, new Saints manager Russell Martin admitted that there will be departures.

"There will be people leaving, of course. That happens when you have such a tough season and you leave the Premier League," Martin told the club's official YouTube channel last month.

"But it’s also not as easy, I’ve been there. Every player thinks they will go back to the Premier League, but it’s not always that easy.

"But we will lose people, there’s no doubt about it.

"The transfer window drags on far too long. Ideally, it would shut before the season starts - we might find ourselves in a position where we have players playing for us who might still end up leaving.

"But it’s our job to navigate that as smoothly as possible. The players that are here, while they’re here, the only expectation is they give everything they have got for the club and for themselves.

"If everyone does that, we will have no problem at all. If some people decide that is not their intention then they just won’t be part of the group for long, so I hope that isn’t a problem.

"Of course, there will be people coming in and leaving. But I can’t give you any numbers yet because it’s something with no certainty and it can change really quickly."

Would Che Adams be a good signing for Crystal Palace or Fulham?

Adams would be a solid signing for Palace or Fulham.

The Eagles are in need of attacking reinforcements this summer as they were among the lowest scorers in the Premier League last season with just 40 goals to their name, while the Cottagers could lose star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who reportedly wants to leave the club amid interest after Al-Hilal had a second bid of almost £30 million rejected.

There would be question marks over whether Adams could be the prolific striker both sides need, with just five of his 10 goals last season coming in the league, but he has proven himself to be a capable top flight striker and it would be no surprise to see his return improve in a more successful side.

The Saints will be reluctant to lose Adams, but his sale will at least bring in funds for Martin to reinvest in his squad as he continues his rebuild.