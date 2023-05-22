The 2022/23 campaign ended in agonising fashion for Middlesbrough.

Since Michael Carrick's arrival at the club, their upturn in form and results was clear for all to see, seeing them climb the league standings with ease as the campaign progressed.

However, although at some stages they got within touching distance of the automatic promotion places, they could not sustain their form, and therefore had to make do with a play-off spot.

Unfortunately, though, they lost to Coventry City in the semi-finals, with the Sky Blues winning 1-0 over the two legs to seal their place at Wembley.

What are the consequences of not being promoted for Middlesbrough?

With the club missing out on promotion, they must now face the consequences, one of which revolves around the future of star attacker Chuba Akpom.

The 27-year-old scored a thoroughly impressive 28 goals in 38 Championship outings in 2022/23, with Boro now fearing they could lose their player this summer.

Of course, the fact that Akpom is only contracted until the summer of 2024 makes his exit more likely.

Reports emerging on Sunday suggested that the club want a transfer fee of £15 million for their star man.

Crystal Palace and Everton should be on high alert

Such a revelation should put the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton on high alert, in my opinion.

Both clubs have been credited with an interest in Akpom previously, and to date, neither have filled a big need for a potentially prolific goalscorer through the middle.

Indeed, back in January, when Akpom had just 12 goals to his name, Crystal Palace were credited with an interest in the 27-year-old.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that the Eagles were monitoring the player as they sought some additional firepower.

Whilst £15 million is a significant fee for a Championship side, for a Premier League club such as Crystal Palace, it would not be out of the ordinary to spend.

As per Transfermarkt, the club have spent over that amount on at least seven occasions, including on centre-forwards Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard.

The exact same could be said for Everton as they seek a goalscorer.

Any move on their part would of course depend on Premier League survival, but with Dominic Calvert-Lewin either not fit enough or not producing enough in recent times, the club need to find an alternative, or competition for him.

Having been linked with the Toffees as recently as March, Akpom would be a great addition at Goodison Park.

As with Palace, the £15 million fee for Everton is nothing compared to what they have splashed out on some players in recent seasons.

For the reasons outlined above then, and given their previous links, Crystal Palace and Everton should be on high alert after Middlesbrough's reported price tag for Chuba Akpom was revealed.