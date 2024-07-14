Highlights Crystal Palace and Coventry City are keen on Plymouth's Michael Cooper.

Premier League football could persuade Cooper to choose Palace over Coventry.

Plymouth Argyle may face a battle to keep hold of the stopper.

Plymouth Argyle’s in-demand shot-stopper Michael Cooper is the subject of transfer interest from both Crystal Palace and Coventry City this summer.

As per a recent report from The Sun’s Alan Nixon from his Patreon service, Palace and Coventry are circling for Cooper ahead of a likely Home Park exit.

Plymouth Live reported last month that Cooper had rejected a new contract that would’ve made him the highest-paid player in Argyle’s history.

However, collecting an adequate fee and replacing Cooper effectively will be a key call of duty for new Head Coach Wayne Rooney, having put pen to paper with Plymouth back in May.

It’s understood that Plymouth are now looking to sanction a summer sale for Cooper and maximise the value of the courted goalkeeper, who has just one year left on his current deal and would be declared as full-profit due to his status as an academy graduate.

Crystal Palace and Coventry City interested in Plymouth Argyle's Mike Cooper

Nixon’s report reveals that although Palace are keen on Cooper, they won’t be making any advancements in Plymouth’s direction until they find a buyer for Sam Johnstone, who has returned to training after an elbow operation and was strongly rotated with Dean Henderson last term.

If he departs Selhurst Park in the coming weeks then Oliver Glasner will be keen to secure a swift replacement, which could come in the form of Cooper.

The 24-year-old is also on the radar of Coventry but the opportunity to play Premier League football could be too good to turn down even if he’ll have to grapple for a starting spot between the sticks with ex-Sheffield United keeper Henderson.

Indeed, the Blades have previously been credited with an interest in adding Cooper to their ranks ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, where they’ll be competing in the Championship after succumbing to relegation from the Premier League last time out.

Plymouth Argyle should try and avoid Michael Cooper sale to a Championship rival

It’s rather evident that Plymouth are poised to lose Cooper this summer despite their very best efforts, so the focus is on what sort of move and what sort of fee they can secure instead of hopelessly trying to keep him at the club.

Cooper has been among the best goalkeepers in the EFL for quite some time and was invaluable to Plymouth's narrow survival in the Championship last term despite missing a bulk of the season through injury.

Michael Cooper's 23/24 Championship stats for Plymouth Argyle, as per FotMob Appearances 19 Clean sheets 6 Goals conceded 24 Goals prevented 3.40 Saves 62 Shots faced 85

With that said, the Pilgrims must try to avoid losing Cooper to a Championship rival whether it’s United, Coventry or anyone else.

Admittedly, it wouldn’t make too much sense from Cooper’s perspective to stay in the second-tier when he has a good chance of getting real game time in the top-flight, but situations can often change and the list of Championship suitors will surely extend deeper into the window if he’s still at Plymouth.

You could argue that it would undermine Plymouth’s resolve somewhat to lose the goalkeeper to another club in the Championship and they must avoid that if they can, and second-tier clubs may also be unable to offer the same sums as those in the Premier League.