Crystal Palace and Brighton monitoring Wigan midfielder ahead of summer transfer window

Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy is being monitored by both Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Brighton ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Star.

Morsy has enjoyed another promising campaign for the Latics at the base of their midfield in the Championship, and he has been heavily influential in Paul Cook’s side managing to turn their form around during the second half of the campaign.

However, the Latics have now entered administration which could mean they are deducted 12 points at the end of the campaign and suffer relegation back down to League One – and that means that a number of their most important players could be sold to raise much needed funds.

It is thought that both Crystal Palace and Brighton are monitoring Morsy’s situation ahead of the summer window, and they could both provide the Egypt international with a chance to show his worth in the top-flight next term.

The verdict

News of other clubs circling for some of Wigan’s most talented players was always going to be inevitable once the club’s current financial situation came to light, and the Latics could well be forced to cash in on their most valuable assets to keep the club afloat.

Morsy has shown he has the ability to be calm in possession as well as provide real protection in front of a defence throughout the last few seasons with Wigan, and it is no surprise to see him attracting interest especially in the current situation.

Both Crystal Palace and Brighton look well placed to ensure their Premier League survival and could offer Morsy the chance to prove his worth in the top-flight, although it remains to be seen whether he could adapt to the higher quality of the league.