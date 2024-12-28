The 'M23 derby' is not like most other rivalries in football.

Typically, a derby in football consists of two clubs who are geographically very close to each other and have naturally formed a rivalry over the years, but Brighton and Crystal Palace have not followed that idea.

Palace are, of course, in South London, while Brighton are nearly 50 miles south in Sussex, yet the two clubs despise each other. The rivalry dates back to the 1970s and 80s when both clubs were at similar levels and became very competitive with each other.

It died off in the 1990s due to Brighton's issues off the pitch, but it has certainly been revived in the last decade as both clubs have spent a number of years in the Premier League.

Each encounter is fierce between the two fanbases, even if most would refuse to call it a derby, but there is one thing that they share in common – an appreciation for Glenn Murray. The striker found great success at both clubs and both sets of supporters will share fond memories of him.

Glenn Murray's time at Brighton and Hove Albion

When Glenn Murray first arrived at Brighton back in 2008, the club were midway through their League One campaign, in which they finished 7th in the table.

It took them a couple of years after Murray signed to make a return to the Championship, but finally, in 2011, they finished top of the League One table and earned promotion.

That season, Murray was the club's top scorer, with 22 goals and seven assists, and he became a hugely popular figure after helping the club to promotion out of the third tier.

Unfortunately for Brighton, he left after their promotion but would return in 2016 and continue scoring goals. In his first season back, he helped the club to another promotion, this time from the Championship, as they made a long-awaited return to the top flight.

Murray scored 23 league goals that season and then grabbed double figures in the next two Premier League seasons to cement his legacy as a modern-day club legend.

Brighton fans look back on Murray very fondly, but their rivals, Crystal Palace, also share an admiration for him, which may be just about the only thing they can agree on.

Glenn Murray earned promotion with Crystal Palace as well

When the striker initially left Brighton back in 2011, he joined Palace, who had been in the Championship for a number of seasons. In his first campaign with the club, he only managed to score six goals and the club finished 17th in the table.

However, things completely changed the following season, as Murray scored a whopping 30 Championship goals and led them to the play-offs, which they would go on and win.

Glenn Murray's stats with Brighton and Crystal Palace, as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Brighton 287 111 20 Palace 126 47 15

His goals sadly dried up in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, but he will always be remembered fondly by Palace fans for that 2012/13 season alone.

Murray's 30 goals completely changed Palace's fortunes, as beforehand they were suffering in the bottom half of the table.

The forward hung up his boots in x but holds a unique position in being loved by both the Eagles and their rivals down in Sussex, having played a central role in winning promotion at both clubs.