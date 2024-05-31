Highlights Crystal Palace are trying to sign Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham.

Working in the EFL market has worked well for Palace in the past.

Brentford are also thought to be keen on Bellingham.

Crystal Palace are in talks to try and sign Sunderland attacking midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Palace are a team that seem to be on the rise under Oliver Glasner, who has proved to be an excellent appointment so far.

Glanser has been exactly what the Eagles have needed following the departure of Roy Hodgson, who will be fondly remembered by supporters, but was running out of steam in the English capital.

This success may give Palace the confidence to back their current manager in the transfer market - and they may be keen to look at the EFL market again - having experienced real success there in the past.

Eberechi Eze, who was signed from Queens Park Rangers, has played for England during his time at Selhurst Park and Michael Olise has become one of their best players following his switch from Reading.

Their latest successful recruit from the EFL, Adam Wharton, is in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad for Euro 2024.

Considering Wharton is still only 20, that is an exceptional achievement and he looks destined to appear for the Three Lions in the future, regardless of whether he makes it on the plane to Germany next month.

Crystal Palace face competition for Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham is the latest talent to have been linked with a switch to Selhurst Park, with journalist Romano revealing that the Premier League club are in talks for him.

The teenager is believed to be one of the club's priority targets for the summer, with Palace key figure Dougie Freedman trying to convince the Englishman to make the move to London.

Glasner is keen on the player, but it's not a guarantee that he will be able to get a deal over the line for him, with Brentford also reportedly keen on the attacking midfielder.

If he does leave, Bellingham's former club Birmingham City have a 15% release clause and that will allow Blues to profit from his sale.

Sunderland can afford to take a firm stance on Jobe Bellingham

Having worked so hard to secure Bellingham last summer, it would be a blow for the Black Cats to lose him during the upcoming window.

And with a new manager yet to be in place, it may be an unwise decision to sell the midfielder, because that could make the job at the Stadium of Light less appealing.

The player still has three years left on his contract and the club haven't spent wildly in recent years, also selling Ross Stewart, so they can afford to hold out for a decent fee for the player.

Jack Clarke could also leave this summer and if he does, that may reduce the need for the Black Cats to cash in on Bellingham, if there is a need.

Enjoying a decent first season at the Stadium of Light and winning plenty of game time, it wouldn't be a surprise if the teenager stays put on Wearside.

Jobe Bellingham's 2023/24 campaign at Sunderland (all competitions) Appearances 47 Goals 7 Assists 1

But if he's promised a decent amount of game time at Selhurst Park, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make the move there, with Glasner clearly a very talented coach.