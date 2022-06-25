Crystal Palace agree deal for in-demand Derby County player

A deal to send Malcolm Ebiowei to the Premier League has been agreed according to The Athletic, with Crystal Palace winning the race to snap him up.

There have been a whole host of teams chasing after the Derby County man but it has been the Eagles that have been in pole position for a while – and now a deal appears to be wrapped up, with this report suggesting a five-year deal has been signed.

That would mean his long-term future is completely tied down to Palace – which will be music to the ears of the club’s supporters, who will no doubt see the potential in the 18-year-old and the ability to perhaps sell him on for a hefty profit in the future.

He’s yet to feature too heavily in first-team action but in the handful of games that he has been given during his time with the Rams, it has been enough to warrant plenty of interest in his services.

Last season, he managed a total of 16 Championship games, as Wayne Rooney began to turn to his youth setup for playing options amidst their off field issues. The 18-year-old duly responded by bagging one goal and two assists along the way despite his age.

Now, with the side still looking like they might have to sell some of their best assets until a takeover is officially complete, Ebiowei looks to be the next name out of the door. Palace are probably unlikely to give him too many starts in the Premier League to begin with when a deal officially goes through but the fact they have tied down a high-potential player to a deal will delight their fans.

The Verdict

Malcolm Ebiowei always looked likely to head out of the Pride Park exit door this summer, with so much interest in his services and Derby looking like they will still need to sell.

Crystal Palace will be delighted to seemingly get a deal over the line and the length of the contract is an added bonus. That would see him stay with the Eagles through the rest of his teens and into his twenties, when he could really begin to start shining as a player.

Ebiowei is still only young remember and the games he has been given in the Championship might not have come around if not for the ongoing issues that the Rams are having. That exposure to first-team football though will have brought his development on leaps and bounds and judging by his performances already, he does look like he has a lot of potential to be a very good player.

The 18-year-old will be delighted himself to get into the Premier League so early on in his career – and all that is seemingly left to do is for both clubs to confirm the deal.