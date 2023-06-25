Andrew Omobamidele’s time at Norwich City is seemingly coming to an end this summer.

The Canaries’ sporting director Stuart Webber confirmed earlier this year that the club rejected an offer for the defender in January that was worth more than the fee received for Ben Godfrey (a reported £25 million).

However, Webber also indicated that the Championship side would be more willing to negotiate a sale during the off-season.

Does Andrew Omobamidele have a future at Norwich City?

This has led to speculation over his future going into the transfer window.

AC Milan and Crystal Palace are just two of the clubs that have been linked with a move for the Ireland international.

While a move to Italy would be an interesting and exciting option, there is no guarantee that he would earn the playing time that his talent deserves.

Meanwhile, a pathway into the Palace side seems pretty clear.

Marc Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park is under fire amid interest from a number of big suitors.

Would Andrew Omobamidele be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

The England international could earn a big-money move away from the London club, which would open up an Omobamidele-sized hole in the starting lineup.

The Irishman would be a natural replacement for Guehi in the side and could fit in seamlessly into the team, whoever is in charge at Palace next season.

A fee of around £15 to 20 million would be reasonable for a player that still possesses a lot of potential, while also already having earned some valuable Premier League experience.

Omobamidele has also already received international recognition, becoming a key part of Stephen Kenny’s squad for Ireland.

He has tested himself against some of the best players in England and Europe and has come out the other side with a massive amount of credit.

His injury record is a reason for concern but shouldn’t be anything that would prevent a move.

Is Andrew Omobamidele ready for the Premier League?

At just 20-years of age, the centre back needs to take the step-up in level in order to continue his development.

His time at Norwich has helped him break into senior football, but he is now ready for the challenge of top flight football.

Palace would be a strong tactical fit.

Omobamidele is very comfortable in possession, and is unafraid to get stuck into a tackle or an aerial duel.

This makes him a complete, modern defender.

Palace have also been the home for bright, young Championship stars to make the move into the Premier League, and that proven track record should be alluring for someone like Omobamidele.