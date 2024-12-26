Given Crysencio Summerville's impact at Leeds United last season, it felt inevitable that the winger was destined for greater things in the 2024-25 campaign and beyond, which led him to a move to West Ham in the summer.

Heading into June, the Dutchman was inarguably one of the most valuable assets among Daniel Farke's ranks at Leeds and a player who appeared destined for another crack at the top-flight over a second season of Championship football.

Concerns were raised about the Whites in the summer when they lost over £100 million worth of talent. Archie Gray, Summerville and Georginio Rutter all left to go to Premier League sides, leaving Leeds with a lack of quality compared to the squad that they fielded in the previous campaign.

The 23-year-old hasn't enjoyed a great start to life in East London, having started in eight of his 17 games in all competitions. However, he has played just 605 minutes in his 15 league games thus far — all stats per Transfermarkt. Julen Lopetegui's side have struggled somewhat this term, which may be a concern for the ex-Leeds man, and he perhaps would have expected more regular football in the early months of his move to the English capital.

Crysencio Summerville's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (18/12/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists West Ham United 17 1 1 Leeds United 89 25 12 ADO Den Haag 22 2 3 FC Dordrecht 18 5 1 Netherlands U-21 8 2 0

Crysencio Summerville's West Ham wage

The sale of Summerville came as a huge blow to Farke, who lost one of the most important parts of his first-team squad. The Dutchman excelled in the second division and was key to the promotion push. Having impressed in flashes in the Premier League, there was always a chance he could explode last season, but not many would have expected him to become as key as he was.

Summerville would have been a vital part of the team for Leeds in the Premier League had they been promoted at Wembley, but his individual brilliance helped get them there in the first place. If losing Rutter was a blow, the Championship Player of the Year was perhaps the greatest loss.

It's early days for him with West Ham yet, and after forking out a reported fee in excess of £25million, the Hammers are likely to persist with Summerville as he showed what he's capable of at Elland Road last season, albeit in the Championship.

The Dutchman signed a five-year deal in East London, but if he impresses when given the chance, you can expect the club to offer him a new deal on improved terms, but of course, Summerville has to perform on the pitch first. In terms of his wages for his new side, it must be stressed that we are using Capology for this data, which means that it's an estimate rather than 100% factual, but it still gives us a rough idea of the estimated wages of players.

According to Capology, Summerville is earning an estimated weekly wage of £30,000, which works out as £1,560,000 a year. Quite surprisingly, the Dutchman is way down the pecking order when it comes to the Hammers' highest earners, and his £30,000 weekly wage means he's the 19th highest earner at the London Stadium, earning £120,000 a week less than top earner Lucas Paqueta.

Summerville's West Ham wage compared to other Leeds players

When Summerville joined Leeds from Feyenoord in the summer of 2020, initially for the club's U-21 side, he was on just £5,000 a week at Leeds before putting pen-to-paper on a new deal in 2022. Having said that, Summerville certainly wasn't one of Leeds' highest earners last season, either. He was earning an estimated weekly wage of £15,000 a week, meaning he has since doubled his money after moving to West Ham.

Leeds' £1.3 million signing from Feyenoord may have started in Leeds' academy, but relegation saw him develop rapidly in the second tier, where he made himself one of the best forwards in the division last season, and he has earnt his move back to the top tier, albeit on a lower wage than perhaps many expected.

He scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists, and such form from a then 23-year-old winger was never going to go unnoticed from clubs around Europe. Sure enough, after a summer of speculation, he secured the move to West Ham and left behind a Leeds side that are still able to fork out plenty in wage terms in the second tier.

Leeds' wage bill is costing them around £708,000 per week, as per Capology's estimates. That is an average weekly wage of 30,783 and an average annual payroll of £36,816,000. That figure places the Whites as the highest spenders in the Championship and is significantly above every other team in the league.

Per Capology, Patrick Bamford is Leeds' highest-paid player, just ahead of the likes of Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk, and Dan James. His estimated weekly wage is £70,000, with other top earners around the £50k-60k mark. The ambition of the club's ownership is reflected by having one of the largest wage bills in the division.

By contrast, one of Leeds' summer signings that came in to help replace some of Summerville's output is Largie Ramazani. The Belgian wide man earns £17,500 per week at Elland Road, which is in the same ballpark as Summerville's weekly wage at Leeds.