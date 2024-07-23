Highlights Leeds face a challenging transfer window with high interest in star player Summerville.

Leeds could fetch between £35-£40 million for Summerville, a key player in Farke's squad.

Summerville's entourage aims to secure a beneficial deal for Leeds amid growing interest.

Leeds United will be sweating on the futures of vital players after failure to gain promotion at the first time of asking, with Crysencio Summerville perhaps the key man that will almost certainly have plenty of summer interest.

Leeds will be bracing themselves for a somewhat difficult transfer window for plenty of young stars who took them to the cusp of promotion. Perhaps the most valuable player among Farke's ranks is Summerville, who was named as the Championship Player of the Year, and has been subject to interest from several Premier League teams.

Whether he was scoring goals himself or laying them on a plate for others, the £1.3 million signing from Feyenoord was one of the most-feared attacking players in the division. Summerville scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists, and such form from a 22-year-old wide player is never going to go unnoticed from top-flight clubs.

Summerville signed a new deal at the start of last season, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026. Leeds were hopeful he could improve upon last term and develop in the second tier, and he certainly has as one of the players to benefit the most from relegation.

Crysencio Summerville's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 89 25 12 ADO Den Haag 22 2 3 FC Dordrecht 18 5 1 Netherlands U-21 8 2 0

Fabrizio Romano expects Leeds to get between £35 and £40 million, via a report from the Daily Briefing earlier in the season. It's easy to see why as, alongside Georginio Rutter, Summerville has become the most crucial forward for Daniel Farke.

He is a match-winner and one of the biggest difference-makers in the final third in the league, which will see him move on eventually. Despite The Yorkshire Evening Post detailing that Leeds do not feel the need to sell the likes of Summerville or Willy Gnonto, it feels like an inevitability that Summerville leaves, especially with just two years left on his current deal.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the latest news and biggest headlines coming out of the club regarding the Dutchman's future.

Having been the subject of interest all summer, there has become an ever-growing list of suitors for Summerville, with Ligue 1 outfit Rennes reportedly interested in signing the Leeds United star, who is said to be open to joining the French club, as per leading French outlet L'Équipe.

However, AS Roma have reportedly joined the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and PSG in the race for Summerville this summer, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, who claim that the Serie A side have made contact with the West Yorkshire outfit this summer.

Romano believes the transfer will only take place if a deal for Juventus man Matias Soulé doesn't go through. He has also claimed that the Hammers have submitted a proposal to the Whites for the reigning Championship Player of the Season.

Romano claims talks have taken place on the player's side with West Ham, but a deal is still not close. That's due to the fact Summerville is considered very expensive.

Summerville's entourage want best deal for Leeds

Despite the reported interest and the fact Summerville is "highly likely" to leave Leeds before the end of the summer transfer window, the Dutchman's entourage are keen to secure the best deal possible for the Whites, according to a report from Leeds Live.

Summerville wouldn't have wanted Leeds to be relegated last year, but their drop down to the Championship gave him the opportunity to establish himself as one of the club's best players and it's an opportunity he took with both hands.

Now aware of Leeds' role in his development for the player he has since become, Summerville and the player's representatives are keen to secure a good deal for the Whites too. That's following the big-money sale of Archie Gray, alongside that of Glen Kamara.

Glen Johnson's Chelsea/Summerville claim

Glen Johnson believes that Chelsea should be pursuing a move for the Leeds forward if he is available for £16 million.

Johnson is unsure of Summerville’s readiness to step up to the Premier League amid reported interest from his former side Chelsea. However, he believes a deal in the region of £16 million would make him cheap enough to be worth pursuing this summer.

“I’ve not seen a great deal of him, but he’s got age on his side and he’s obviously been very impressive when you consider that he was named the best player in the Championship,” said Johnson.

“If it’s true that he can be available for around £16 million and he’s been the best player in the Championship, then that sounds pretty cheap for a good player.

“I don’t know if he’d be ready to start for Chelsea right now, but players can raise their game when they’re surrounded by better players, so it may be worth taking the risk for £16 million.”