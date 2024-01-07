Highlights
- Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is currently happy at Elland Road.
- Leeds aren't prepared to let Summerville leave this month.
- Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United have all been linked with the 22-year-old.
Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is currently happy at Elland Road despite interest from Premier League teams, according to a report from Football Insider.
There was speculation about the Dutchman's future during the summer transfer window and that has continued with the wide man performing consistently throughout the 2023/24 campaign so far.
But right now, he has remained at Elland Road, putting speculation to one side to help Daniel Farke's team secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.
He could have pushed for a move away like some of his current and former teammates did, with Willy Gnonto making himself unavailable for some games in August after being told that he wouldn't be sold during the previous window.
Others exercised clauses in their contracts to secure loan exits - some left permanently - but Summerville stayed put and has been a key player for the West Yorkshire side this term.
|
Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures
|
Player Name
|
Signed For
|
Loan/Permanent
|
Tyler Adams
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Rodrigo Moreno
|
Al-Rayyan
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Robin Koch
|
E. Frankfurt
|
Loan
|
Max Wober
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Loan
|
Tyler Roberts
|
Birmingham City
|
Permanent
|
Adam Forshaw
|
Norwich City
|
Permanent
|
Joel Robles
|
Al-Qadsiah
|
Permanent
|
Brendan Aaronson
|
Union Berlin
|
Loan
|
Jack Harrison
|
Everton
|
Loan
|
Luis Sinisterra
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Loan (option-to-buy)
|
Rasmus Kristensen
|
AS Roma
|
Loan
|
Marc Roca
|
Real Betis
|
Loan
|
Sam Greenwood
|
Middlesbrough
|
Loan
|
Cody Drameh
|
Birmingham City
|
Loan (option-to-buy)
|
Sonny Perkins
|
Oxford United
|
Loan
|
Weston McKennie
|
Juventus
|
End of Loan
Registering 12 goals and six assists in 23 league games this term, the Dutchman has played a huge part in Leeds' rise to the top end of the division following an underwhelming start to the season.
Crysencio Summerville's stance amid Premier League interest
It has been reported that Summerville is happy at Leeds at this stage and that he's in no rush to move away from Elland Road this month.
That will be a relief for the Whites, who have no intention of letting him leave during the January window.
It's believed the 22-year-old is "laser-focused" on trying to get his team back to the top tier following their relegation at the end of last term.
That isn't good news for Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United - all of whom have taken an interest in the young winger.
Leeds United will be delighted about Crysencio Summerville's stance
Summerville has been such an asset for the Whites this term.
Proving to be a crucial player for their promotion push, the club won't want to see him leave this month.
They could generate a big fee for him - but there are no guarantees that their replacement would be able to make a similar impact to the Dutchman.
His contract doesn't expire until 2026 either, so they aren't under major pressure to sell him at the moment.
Keeping him for the remainder of the season could make all the difference for them as they look to get back to the top tier quickly.