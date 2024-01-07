Highlights Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is currently happy at Elland Road.

Leeds aren't prepared to let Summerville leave this month.

Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United have all been linked with the 22-year-old.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is currently happy at Elland Road despite interest from Premier League teams, according to a report from Football Insider.

There was speculation about the Dutchman's future during the summer transfer window and that has continued with the wide man performing consistently throughout the 2023/24 campaign so far.

But right now, he has remained at Elland Road, putting speculation to one side to help Daniel Farke's team secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

He could have pushed for a move away like some of his current and former teammates did, with Willy Gnonto making himself unavailable for some games in August after being told that he wouldn't be sold during the previous window.

Others exercised clauses in their contracts to secure loan exits - some left permanently - but Summerville stayed put and has been a key player for the West Yorkshire side this term.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Registering 12 goals and six assists in 23 league games this term, the Dutchman has played a huge part in Leeds' rise to the top end of the division following an underwhelming start to the season.

Crysencio Summerville's stance amid Premier League interest

It has been reported that Summerville is happy at Leeds at this stage and that he's in no rush to move away from Elland Road this month.

That will be a relief for the Whites, who have no intention of letting him leave during the January window.

It's believed the 22-year-old is "laser-focused" on trying to get his team back to the top tier following their relegation at the end of last term.

That isn't good news for Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United - all of whom have taken an interest in the young winger.

Leeds United will be delighted about Crysencio Summerville's stance

Summerville has been such an asset for the Whites this term.

Proving to be a crucial player for their promotion push, the club won't want to see him leave this month.

They could generate a big fee for him - but there are no guarantees that their replacement would be able to make a similar impact to the Dutchman.

His contract doesn't expire until 2026 either, so they aren't under major pressure to sell him at the moment.

Keeping him for the remainder of the season could make all the difference for them as they look to get back to the top tier quickly.