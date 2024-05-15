Highlights Leeds United's Summerville won't push for an exit if they miss out on Premier League promotion, a report has claimed.

Summerville has had a stellar season in the Championship and was recnetly named the division's player of the season by the EFL.

Summerville is contracted to Leeds unitl the summer of 2026.

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville will not look to force his way out of the club this summer if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk as the club prepare for their play-off semi-final second leg.

The Whites finished third in the Championship this season and missed out on automatic promotion to the top-flight, but do have another chance to go up via the play-offs.

Leeds host Norwich at Elland Road on Thursday evening with a place in the final at Wembley on the line. The score in level at 0-0 after their first meeting at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Summerville's Leeds United exit stance emerges

Even if Leeds are unsuccessful tomorrow night, or indeed in the play-off final should they get to Wembley, it appears that their star man will not be pushing for a move away this summer.

Despite being linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United and Aston Villa, TEAMtalk report that Summerville will not try to force Leeds' hand this summer with regard to a move away.

TEAMtalk claim that Summerville is very happy at Elland Road, and that he would not 'rock the boat' by trying to force a move elsewhere, wary of jeopardising his relationship with the club.

It should be noted, the report does caution that should Leeds remain in the Championship and receive a big money offer for Summerville, it could signal a change of direction.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 season

Having been relegated with Leeds last season, Summerville remained at Elland Road ahead of their Championship return and it is a decision that has proved a good one for both club and player.

Summerville has starred in the division this campaign, putting on some stunning displays, as well as scoring 19 league goals and registering nine league assists.

As a result of his fine season, Summerville was recently named as the EFL's Championship player of the season, fending off competition from Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign, according to Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 43 19 9 Championship play-offs 1 0 0 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0 Stats correct as of 15/05/24

Speaking after his award win, Summerville told the EFL: "I'm on another level than before."

"The manager plays a big role and I'm happy with the manager and how he treats the players. We have a young group but it's been a good season so far.

"When we went down, I thought I was going to stay at Leeds and help the team to get back to where they belong and I'm happy I can help the team with my assists and goals.

"The Championship is very difficult and it's very tough but I am enjoying it because I like games."

Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United contract

Whatever happens this summer, or indeed with Leeds in the rest of the play-offs, one thing that remains unchanged is Summerville's contract situation.

Having signed for the club in 2022, Summerville is contracted to Leeds until the summer of 2026, leaving two years left on his deal come the summer.

As such, any club wanting to secure his signature this summer will need to come up with a transfer fee that Leeds are happy with.

Leeds signed Summerville for a reported £1.3 million in 2020, so are in line for a substantial profit if they were to sell their star man.