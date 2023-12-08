Highlights Crysencio Summerville chose to stay at Leeds United during the summer transfer window to play regularly and show the best version of himself.

Despite interest from other clubs, Summerville made the decision that Leeds was the right place for him and has proven it with his strong performances this season.

He should consider staying with Leeds for the rest of the season, as a mid-season move may not allow him enough time to adapt to a new team quickly and that could have negative consequences.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has revealed that he remained at his current side during the summer transfer window because he wanted to play regularly and felt Elland Road was a good place to show the "best version" of himself, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Dutchman was just one of many players that were linked with moves away from West Yorkshire during the summer, with some players opting to exercise clauses in their contracts to head out on season-long loan deals.

These departures were a blow for Leeds, but they did manage to retain some players including Willy Gnonto despite his previous desperation to leave.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

With other players departing, it wouldn't have been a shock if Summerville had tried to push for a move.

The Whites had been relegated and there were no guarantees that he was going to play regularly at Elland Road during the 2023/24 campaign, with the likes of Willy Gnonto and Dan James available as other options as well as Jaidon Anthony, who joined on loan from AFC Bournemouth during the latter stages of the summer window.

Why Crysencio Summerville stayed at Leeds United

Summerville seemed to be very professional during the summer despite being linked with moves to other clubs, with Burnley even believed to have submitted a £20m bid for him.

But the Dutchman made the decision that Leeds was the right place for him.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I spoke with many people, also my agent, and we made a decision.

"For me I think it was very important to play, to enjoy myself and show my best version so it was good to stay with Leeds."

Crysencio Summerville should stay at Leeds United for the rest of the season

Registering eight goals and six assists in 16 league appearances so far this season, his decision to stay has certainly paid dividends.

His performances will have allowed him to attract plenty of interest from elsewhere ahead of a potential January move.

But he should be looking to remain with the Whites for the remainder of the campaign.

Summerville is currently thriving at Elland Road and a move mid-season may not be the best idea considering he won't have much time to adapt to a new team before he's thrown into their squad.

He needs to wait until the summer and then reassess his future. Taking time to think about his future over the summer will help him to not make a rash decision that could have bad consequences.