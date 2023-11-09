Highlights Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville's main aim is to help his current team return to the Premier League, indicating his commitment to the club.

Despite attracting interest in the summer transfer window, with Burnley bidding for him, Summerville stayed put.

It would be difficult for Summerville to make a move in January as he would need time to settle in and adapt, especially if he is making a step up to the top flight.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has revealed his key aim is to get his current side back to the Premier League, potentially hinting at his stance on his future as he spoke to the Whites' media team.

The Dutchman has been a key asset for the West Yorkshire side this term, registering six goals and four assists in 12 league appearances.

Having already attracted interest during the summer transfer window, he's only likely to attract further interest ahead of January, the next time Leeds are at risk of losing the young wide man.

At this stage, Summerville will be focused on trying to keep his starting spot at Elland Road, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James and AFC Bournemouth loan man Jaidon Anthony available as alternative wide options at Elland Road.

Thankfully for Daniel Farke, he has some good options in this area, although the club did lose some key players during the summer window, either on loan or permanently.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Thankfully for the Whites, Summerville stayed put and they had to resist interest in him, with Fabrizio Romano reporting during the latter stages of the previous window that Burnley had submitted a £20m bid for him.

In hindsight, Vincent Kompany's side could have richly benefitted from having him at their disposal, with the Clarets currently in the bottom three and struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League.

What aim does Crysencio Summerville have at Leeds United?

It would be easy for Summerville to try and force an exit in January after making a strong start to the season at Elland Road.

But he seems to be firmly focused on his current side at the moment.

Speaking to the Whites' media team, he said: "To every young player, what I can say is, you have to enjoy every minute when you step on the pitch.

"I think I'm enjoying this year more, I want to return back with Leeds United to the Premier League, it's about fighting for every ball and every point."

What stance should Crysencio Summerville take on his Leeds United future?

The Whites' star arguably deserves a move back to the top flight.

However, making a January move is difficult for many players because they don't have a pre-season to settle in and adapt.

It would be especially hard for Summerville to make a move because he's likely to take a step up to the top flight if he did make a switch, so the adaptation period could be even harder for him.

Whilst he's still getting regular opportunities to play, he should remain at Elland Road.

And with the Whites doing reasonably well at the moment, there's every chance they will secure promotion back to the top tier at the first time of asking.