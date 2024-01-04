Highlights Leeds United should fight to keep Crysencio Summerville, as losing him would be a big blow to their promotion hopes.

The club should be doing everything they can to convince Summerville to stay until at least the summer.

It would take an offer in the region of £35-40 million to convince Leeds to sell Summerville.

David Prutton has urged Leeds United to fight hard to keep Crysencio Summerville beyond the January transfer window.

Summerville has been a key part of Daniel Farke’s side so far this season, contributing 12 goals and six assists from 23 appearances in the Championship.

It has been reported that Brighton hold an interest in signing the Dutchman this winter as the Seagulls look to bolster their attacking options. Meanwhile, Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Summerville, as both clubs aim to fight for a European qualification place in the Premier League.

Aston Villa are a third Premier League club to be linked.

Leeds, then, could have a fight on their hands to hold onto one of their most important players beyond the winter transfer deadline.

Prutton: Leeds should fight to keep Summerville

Prutton believes that Summerville could leave Elland Road this month if the right offer arrives.

However, the EFL pundit has claimed that Leeds should be doing everything they can to convince the forward to remain with the club until at least the summer.

“There will also be an element of interest in Leeds' players given attack-wise what we have seen from them, in particular Crysencio Summerville given the interest in him prior to anything really happening this season,” wrote Prutton, via the Yorkshire Evening

Post.

“If you are Leeds, then you keep half an eye on that and if he goes then you get the right price for him but you fight tooth and nail to keep him.”

Summerville was the subject of intense transfer speculation during the last summer window following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League, with Burnley said to offer £20m for his service in August, as per Fabrizio Romano.

However, the winger ultimately stayed and cemented his place as an important part of the first team squad at Elland Road.

This has proven key for the Yorkshire outfit, with the 22-year-old proving a key figure in the side’s push for a promotion place this season.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The gap to seventh place Hull City is nine points, meaning Farke’s team is comfortably inside the play-off places.

Related Journalist moots potential Leeds United summer deal for 24-year-old Ben Jacobs believes a summer deal for Ben Brereton Diaz may be a possibility.

However, the goal will be to earn a top two spot and secure their place in the Premier League on an automatic basis.

The gap to third place Southampton is four points after 26 games, with recent form seeing Russell Martin’s side leapfrog Leeds in the standings.

Next up for the Whites is an FA Cup third round clash with Peterborough United on 7 January.

Summerville staying could be key for Leeds

Losing a player of Summerville’s calibre this month would be a really big blow for Farke.

It should be taking an offer in the region of £35 or even 40 million to convince the club to cash in on the forward.

Having a player of his quality in the team could easily be the difference between finishing second and failing to win the play-offs.

A sale in the summer would be much easier to swallow as it would allow a proper chance to replace him, as finding someone of his talent in January would be so much more difficult for Leeds.