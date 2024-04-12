Crysencio Summerville is Leeds United's top scorer and key attacking player this season, and, naturally, with that comes plenty of speculation regarding his future at Elland Road.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most dynamic and exciting players in the Championship this season, scoring 18 goals and creating a further nine so far from 42 games in all competitions from the left-wing, making him Daniel Farke's first-choice winger on either flank from a number of wide options available.

Crysencio Summerville's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 11/04/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 82 22 11 ADO Den Haag 22 2 3 FC Dordrecht 18 5 1 Netherlands U-21 8 2 0

Summerville signed a new deal at the start of last season, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026, and Leeds were hopeful he could improve upon last term and develop in the second tier, and he certainly has stepped up after losing players such as Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison in the summer.

So much so, that he has been nominated for the division's Player of the Year award for his performances, taking huge strides forward in his development after a promising breakout season in the Premier League last season.

If Leeds are to be promoted between now and May 4th, then Summerville will be crucial heading into the final four games of the regular season. In the meantime, here, we round up all the latest news regarding the future of the 22-year-old.

Premier League interest emerges in Summerville

Summerville is continuing to attract attention ahead of the summer transfer window, with recent reports from HITC claiming that five Premier League clubs are keen on the Leeds winger.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and West Ham are all thought to be keeping tabs on his progress this season.

However, the report also states that the European duo Atlético Madrid and Porto are tracking developments as well.

AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen enter Summerville race

According to the latest update from FootballTransfers, AC Milan are another club who have now taken an interest in a deal for Summerville.

It is thought that the Italian side are bracing themselves for interest in Rafael Leao from Paris Saint Germain in the summer, amid the expectation that Kylian Mbappé will leave the French capital.

Bayer Leverkusen are the latest club to emerge with an interest in Summerville, too, with German outlet Bild reporting that the Bundesliga leaders are already beginning their plans for the upcoming transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano makes Summerville claim

Romano has claimed that there are a number of clubs circling the Leeds winger, but that nothing has reached an advanced stage just yet.

He believes that clubs will push to make a deal, meaning the West Yorkshire outfit will have a decision to make over Summerville’s future this summer.

“Crysencio Summerville – I’ve been asked by some fans about links with Liverpool and others, and for sure many, really many clubs are monitoring Crysencio Summerville ahead of this summer,” said Romano, via the Daily Briefing.

However, it is also claimed that Leeds will offer the winger a sizeable new deal, should they win promotion back to the Premier League, although even then, there is said to be no guarantee he will stay.