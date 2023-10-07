Highlights Pascal Struijk, a composed and stylish centre-back, has increased his market value to around £15 million through his excellent performances under Farke.

Having just been relegated from the Premier League, and with parachute payments also proving to be useful, Leeds United have one of the strongest squads in the Championship.

There was always likely to be something of an "aggressive" approach to the Whites building their squad in the hope of making their latest EFL stint a brief one under the stewardship of Daniel Farke.

They have managed to retain real quality and add to it with other signings bolstering their squad for a promotion push. Leeds made nine first-team signings to increase Farke's ranks this summer.

Here, we have ranked some of the best players at the club and attempted to predict their market valuations.

Note: Loaned out players and loanees are NOT included in this list.

6 Pascal Struijk - £15 million

Struijk is by far the most composed centre-back at the club and the best in possession, too. He is a stylish and calm defender, but lost his way over the last couple of seasons until this year, where he has been truly excellent so far, thus increasing his market value by the game at present.

The fact he is comfortable off both of his feet and is fairly press resistant in possession means he has been used in too many different roles over the last few years. However, back to playing in the heart of defence, Farke is unlocking more of the 24-year-old's early untapped potential by making him confident and playing regularly in his preferred role, with a style of play more suited to his strengths. He is probably now worth closer to somewhere in the region of £15 million or thereabouts.

5 Joel Piroe - £18 million

He had scored or assisted 49 goals in 88 Championship games prior to joining Leeds for a mid-table Swansea team. He only cost around £10 million, which is a snip, as he was in the last year of his deal in South Wales. Also a good age at 24, always fit and available, with a really strong injury record, too - it was a signing that made sense for Leeds.

Had he had a healthy contract behind him, it's fairly likely that Piroe would have been sold for significantly more. With Leeds, he has that, and has already started scoring at a decent rate for Farke's side. The best ability is availability, which is why he also gets another bump in valuation. He may not be in the £20 million+ bracket for forwards at Championship level, but he's not far off it.

4 Crysencio Summerville - £22 million

Fabrizio Romano has revealed on transfer deadline day this summer, a bid of around £20m was rejected by Leeds for the winger, with the Whites said to be holding out for more. The 21-year-old has already shown flashes of his quality in the second tier, and a winger of his quality would be worth in excess of £20 million.

Summerville is the only out-and-out right-winger in the squad, and despite some inconsistencies in the Premier League, he could easily be a top-end Championship winger, who are often sold for huge fees. Leeds should fight tooth and nail to retain the Dutchman for now, but offers of much more than £20 million would likely see him depart, as that is the going rate for players of his age and quality in the Championship.

3 Ethan Ampadu - £25 million

This may feel like a jump, given that Leeds signed Ampadu this summer for a fee rising to £10 million with add-ons, but the Welshman has been nothing short of outstanding and Leeds got themselves a bargain this summer when they paid an initial fee of just £7 million which could rise to £10 million with performance-related add-ons.

He is already the club's best player and the going rate for quality midfielders at second tier level who are young enough to retain a sell-on value is comfortably north of £20 million. Ampadu is 23 and with a healthy four-year contract as well, so there is no reason Leeds wouldn't want something in the region of £25 million or thereabouts for what is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the league.​​​​​​​

2 Willy Gnonto - £30 million

The Italian is not necessarily the club's best player, but certainly one of them, and the one with the highest value right now if Leeds were to cash in. His experience at the age of just 19 is what makes him have such a high ceiling and is why Everton made bids so frequently to try and capture his services.

Gnonto is quality now, but with a valuation like this - you are looking to the future and paying a large chunk out in terms of potential and what he is likely to soon become. He is a full Italy international as well, which helps increase his price. Sky Sportsrevealed that Everton made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but slowly rose to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons, meaning Leeds would likely require north of that figure to sell Gnonto.