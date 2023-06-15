The footballing world is on fire right now. Major European leagues are at the end of their seasons, cup finals are being held right and left, and as a football fan, it’s almost impossible to wrap your head around all the craziness, all the hypes and speculations, and all the dramatic heartbreaks and euphoria.

With the biggest event of the year—UEFA Champions League final right around the corner, a huge number of fans are ready to wager on Manchester City FC, who look unstoppable in their winning journey. If you’re feeling like one of them, you should definitely watch out for the best and safest fiat and crypto sports betting platforms with the highest odds out there.

But, if you’re in a dilemma of choosing between fiat and crypto platforms, feel free to scroll through. By the end of this article, I believe that you’ll have a clearer understanding of how crypto betting works, and what sets platforms operating in crypto apart from their fiat counterparts. You’ll also know about all the challenges and possibilities associated with both options, so stick around.

Crypto Betting Platforms and How They Work

The concept of crypto betting is pretty straightforward. To wager on football matches of your preference, you’ll need an account in one of many crypto bookmakers available online. Sometimes, with the use of certain promos, you might be able to wager without making any deposit. But generally, you need to make that deposit through cryptocurrencies.

Here comes another important divergence: Some casinos accept deposits through crypto but add it to your balance as the current market value in fiat money. The value of your cryptocurrency is translated to fiat money and added to your total balance. These are not crypto betting platforms. These are traditional betting platforms that also accept cryptocurrencies for cash-ins, and most of the time, don’t pay-out in crypto.

Moreover, crypto bookmakers don’t just take deposits and process pay-outs through crypto, there’s much more to that. Crypto bookies reimagine the traditional betting experience by leveraging digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other altcoins, and making use of the blockchain through which they operate.

What this translates into in the practical world is a revolution in the way bets are placed, settled, and experienced. The basic structure of these counterparts is much less complex than their fiat counterparts since the transactions are a hundred percent computer-based and decentralised. Unaffected by any third party, the betting process is transparent, secure, fast, cheap, and efficient.

What Crypto Adds to the World of Sports Betting

Let’s have a look at some features and aspects that are unique in crypto bookmakers to find out what they are doing better. These are things that are unique to crypto bookmakers; things that are necessary for them to highlight and improve upon to take over the booming global sports betting market.

Transacting Through Cryptocurrencies

This is an obvious one. These digital currencies offer some significant advantages over traditional fiat currencies.

Firstly, transactions are faster and easier through cryptocurrency. Depositing and cashing out is mere seconds away. Secondly, to have access to cryptocurrencies and crypto bookies, it doesn’t matter where you are from or where you’re currently at. You only need that digital wallet. For the last and most attractive advantage—there’s no bank or government to pay extra fees to. As a result, these bookmakers are able to offer considerably higher final payout than any other.

Smart Contracts and Automated Betting

This is a feature that has reduced complexity as well as arbitrariness from the process of placing and executing a bet. Smart contracts are algorithms of self-executing agreements built on blockchain technology. When the conditions stated in the agreement are met, the smart contract automatically executes the payouts and transfers the winnings to whoever won.

Let’s sum up the points we’ve discovered so far. Crypto casinos—

empower bettors and fans, as they can engage in the fun process without conforming to a centralised authority. (Some platforms even offer the punters to set their own odds. This adds a layer of excitement by letting the players set how much they are willing to give up should their predictions fail.)

make the betting process faster, simpler, and more convenient.

transactions are transparent. This ensures the safety and certainty of the bets.

blockchains’ cryptographic protocols ensure security as well as anonymity by protecting user information, preventing fraud, and nullifying the risks usually associated with traditional betting sites.

use the help of the integrity of the betting process to develop trust between the bookmaker and the bettor.

eliminate the possibility of disputes and delayed payouts.

Last Words Before We End

After all these good words, let’s not forget about the challenges. Regulators in various jurisdictions may have varying approaches to cryptocurrency and online gambling. So, consider familiarising yourself with the legal framework in your country of residence. See the state policies surrounding cryptocurrencies and online betting.

Also, if you’re not familiar with cryptocurrencies, but have become interested in crypto sports betting, there’s one more risk you’re not considering. Cryptocurrencies are subject to price fluctuations, which means there’s always a risk that your winnings are losing their worth.

Finally, remember to stay responsible when betting on football. Recouping a lost wager by winning bigger on the next match is a fool's business. Set a budget with the amount you’re prepared to lose comfortably and never cross it. Wishing you good luck with the next match.

Image from: unsplash.com