Cryptic transfer hint dropped as Arsenal swirl over EFL star

Emi Buendia’s representative agency has caused a bit of a stir on social media among Arsenal fans with them responding to a Gunners supporter who asked him to make the move to north London.

The Norwich City attacking midfielder is a real creative force and the Yellows were certainly pleased to see him stay in the summer transfer window following on from their relegation from the Premier League last season.

How long he remains at Carrow Road will have to be seen, though, with his agency twenty two responding to a hopeful Gunners request:

The Mirror is among those to report that Buendia is a target of the Gunners who are sorely lacking attacking impetus at the moment and find themselves towards the wrong end of the Premier League table at the moment.

The Verdict

Of course, you cannot read too much into exchanges like this but it is clear that it’s enough to make you wonder whether a move to the Gunners could be on.

Norwich would surely have preferred the agency to have kept quiet rather than fuel speculation, so perhaps an investigation is needed there.

Time, meanwhile, will have to tell if Arsenal are going to bring him in – they certainly need more creative nous at the moment.